Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said Tuesday that he has high expectations heading into his search to replace men's basketball coach Richard Pitino.

"I did not come to Minnesota to be .500," Coyle said in a video news conference. "I'm very aware that it's been since 1982 [for the Gophers' last official Big Ten title] and there is no reason that we can't compete at a high level."

New Mexico hired Pitino on Tuesday morning, only hours after the Gophers had fired him on Monday night. Pitino, 38, interviewed for the New Mexico job on Saturday, while the Gophers were waiting to announce his dismissal.

The move could save the Gophers from having to pay Pitino's entire $1.75 million buyout.

"My wife Jill, our children and I are very excited to join the Lobo Family," Pitino said in a news release from the University of New Mexico, adding. "Lobo Basketball holds a special place in the hearts of New Mexicans, and I cannot wait to get started."

New Mexico finished last in the Mountain West conference this season with a 2-15 record and had a 6-16 overall mark. One state newspaper, the Santa Fe New Mexican, described the Lobos as a "program in disarray." In addition to finishing last, the Santa Fe newspaper said: "Three players quit the team by January, and three more voluntarily sat out the final two games of the regular season and the Lobos' appearance in the MWC tournament."

The Lobos last had a winning conference record in 2017-18.

"I'm excited that he's going to be named the head basketball coach in New Mexico," Coyle said. "... I'm excited for Richard his family, and I know they're getting a wonderful person who cares a great deal about the student athletes and experiences of student athletes.

"With that said, I'm excited about our search process."

Coyle said he will not use a search firm to find Pitino's replacement but will use a search committee "with a very diverse group of individuals."

Minnesota is the Big Ten's only school without a person of color in the job of president, AD or head coach.

"I can assure you we're going to focus on having a very diverse pool of candidates," Coyle said.

Coyle told WCCO radio the Gophers are not ruling out assistant coaches and looking at a "broad list" of potential candidates, but one area is extremely important.

"I've learned a long time ago that such a big part of every program, the backbone of every program is recruiting," Coyle told the station. "I want to be able to find someone who can come in and recruit quality kids who can compete on our campus academically, athletically and socially."

There is no timetable, but Coyle hopes that he can offer the next men's basketball coach a competitive salary pool in the Big Ten. Pitino, who had three years left on his contract through 2023-24, was making a $2.46 million annual salary.

On Monday night, Coyle met with the Gophers men's basketball players on a video conference.

"I told them I understand the anxiety they feel and our fan base feels," Coyle told WCCO. "We will move as quickly and efficiently as possible."

