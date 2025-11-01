Neal: New Twins manager Derek Shelton, unlike predecessors, is not set up for success

The hiring of Derek Shelton as the next Twins manager means one thing is certain.
The club is headed for another smooth transition because of familiarity.
Will that mean a strong start?
In my Kansas City days, I covered managers Hal McRae, Bob Boone and Tony Muser; then Tom Kelly, Ron Gardenhire, Paul Molitor and Rocco Baldelli with the Twins, so I’ve been around regime changes.
When Boone replaced McRae in 1995, he let everyone around him know he was the smartest man in the room. Muser replaced Boone during the 1997 season and rankled players by banning golf clubs on road trips.
The Twins historically hire managers who have had some sort of connection with the club. And they have thrived because of it. Now, here’s a homecoming for their former bench coach in Shelton.
He knows the organization well, down to the director of team travel and the equipment manager. He has a previous relationship with team President Derek Falvey. He won’t need a tour of Target Field. He knows the region and its fans.
And he has managerial experience. Now that’s rare.