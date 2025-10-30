The Twins say they like to think outside the box.
In hiring Derek Shelton as their manager, they didn’t just think within the box, they recycled their own box.
I’m not criticizing the hiring of Shelton on its merits.
He’s a safe pick. The Twins know him well.
He is widely respected and liked, he contributed to winning teams in Minnesota, he gained valuable experience as a big-league manager in Pittsburgh, and he should work well with the current front office.
Shelton will be successful here if the Twins’ young players perform well, and he will fail if they don’t.
Just like his buddy Rocco Baldelli.
The challenge for the Twins — and this is a challenge they seem not to care about — is that so often they make what look from the outside like moves designed for maximum comfort.