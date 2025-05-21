Watch today: Mounds View baseball vs. White Bear Lake from Target Field

High Schools

White Bear Lake baseball vs. Mounds View in today’s Star Tribune livestream

Watch at 6:30 p.m. on startribune.com: Utah commit Blake Eckerle and the No.8-ranked Bears take on Miami commit Andrew Gette the No. 4 Mustangs in a Class 4A tilt at Target Field.

May 21, 2025 at 7:06PM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep softball and baseball games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/preps on the scheduled game date.

  • Monday, June 9: Girls flag football state tournament, TCO Stadium
    • Play-in games, 3 and 4 p.m.
      • Quarterfinals, 5 and 6 p.m.
        • Semifinals, 7 p.m.
          • Championship, 8 p.m.

          Video on demand

          A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

          Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

          Star Tribune’s Baseball Hub

          For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Baseball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school baseball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

