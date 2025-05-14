High Schools

Duluth Marshall baseball vs. Montevideo in Saturday’s Star Tribune livestream

Watch on startribune.com: Division I commits Max Berrisford and Owen Marsolek lead Class 2A’s No. 1-ranked Hilltoppers against the Thunderhawks at 10 a.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 3:39PM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep softball and baseball games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/preps on the scheduled game date.

  • Thursday, May 15: Centennial vs. Forest Lake at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, University of Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.
    • Saturday, May 17 — Baseball Day Minnesota 2025:
      • Perham vs. Rockford, 2 p.m.
        • Mounds View vs. Maple Grove, 4 p.m.
          • Chaska vs. Waconia, 7 p.m.
          • Wednesday, May 21: White Bear Lake vs. Mounds View baseball at Target Field, 4:30 p.m.

            Video on demand

            A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

            Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

            Star Tribune’s Baseball Hub

            For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Baseball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school baseball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

            about the writer

            Star Tribune staff

            Star Tribune staff

