Blaine baseball vs. league rival Andover in Tuesday’s Star Tribune livestream

Watch at 7 p.m. on startribune.com: Carson Timm leads the Bengals against Drew Law and the Huskies in battle for the top spot in the Northwest Suburban Conference standings.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 2:13AM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep softball and baseball games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Thursday, May 15: Centennial vs. Forest Lake at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, University of Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.
    • Saturday, May 17 — Baseball Day Minnesota 2025:
      • Duluth Marshall vs. Montevideo, 10 a.m.
        • Perham vs. Rockford, 2 p.m.
          • Mounds View vs. Maple Grove, 4 p.m.
            • Chaska vs. Waconia, 7 p.m.
            • Wednesday, May 19: White Bear Lake vs. Mounds View baseball at Target Field, 4:30 p.m.

              Video on demand

              A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

              Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

              Star Tribune’s Baseball Hub

              For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Baseball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school baseball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

              about the writer

              Star Tribune staff

