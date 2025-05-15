High Schools

Forest Lake softball vs. Centennial in today’s Star Tribune livestream

Watch on startribune.com: Wisconsin commit Karianne Drury leads the No. 1-ranked Rangers against Northern State commit Riley O’Connell and the No. 6 Cougars in a Class 4A showdown at 6:15 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 1:59PM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep softball and baseball games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/preps on the scheduled game date.

Video on demand

A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Softball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Softball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school softball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch today: Class 4A title contenders collide in state tournament primer

Livestream on startribune.com: Wisconsin commit Karianne Drury leads the No. 1-ranked Rangers against Northern State commit Riley O’Connell and the No. 6 Cougars in a Class 4A showdown at 6:15 p.m.

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, May 14

Edina's Matthew Fullerton recorded a point as he played Wayzata's Collin Beduhn in the boys Class 2A championship singles match. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com

High Schools

High school badminton: Top-seeded Edina defeats St. Paul Johnson, completes state championship three-peat

card image