Will Haas and Rockford baseball vs. Perham in Saturday’s Star Tribune livestream

Watch on startribune.com: Haas, Minnesota’s top prep baseball prospect and a Tennessee commit, leads Class 2A’s No. 5-ranked Rockets against the No. 3 Yellowjackets at 1 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 4:20PM

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep softball and baseball games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/preps on the scheduled game date.

A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Baseball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Baseball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school baseball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

