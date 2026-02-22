Brehm: Instead of striking, support Minneapolis by spending money there

The effort would help bring our Twin Cities community closer together, too. It would be good for Minneapolitans — some of whom tend to be politically intolerant — to acknowledge that, to thrive, the city’s economy needs participation from more than just its own population and those of the same progressive political persuasion. And how healthy it would be for those Minnesotans who have written off Minneapolis as a no-go zone to challenge their own mindsets, at least for a weekend, and re-engage with Minnesota’s largest city, which, like it or not, remains the economic engine of the region. Skeptics may just find, as I have, that in spite of its less-than-ideal political climate, Minneapolis is still a beautiful place.