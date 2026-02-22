Brehm: Instead of striking, support Minneapolis by spending money there

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from eight contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The porous nature of our borders during the Biden administration cannot be overstated. Millions of migrants flowed freely into this country — without background checks or legal status.
When Donald Trump took office, it was understood that deportations would be used to return many of these millions of new illegal migrants back to their home countries. Even Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama had no qualms doing the same during their terms in office. Humane and constitutional deportation has long been a part of U.S. immigration enforcement and an important tool to deter illegal border crossings. Americans need not apologize for protecting our sovereignty.
But Operation Metro Surge was an abomination. Conservative or liberal, no one should be comfortable with the inhumanity, lack of due process and federal overreach we witnessed here in Minnesota this winter. And hopefully Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino never steps foot in the state again unless to issue an apology.
I understand why so many of my friends and neighbors showed up last month to protest ICE’s overzealous Minnesota presence in sub-zero weather, and I have respect for those who did so legally, peacefully and respectfully, and without violence or vulgarity. They made a beautiful display of the power of the First Amendment.
But one strategy of dissent still doesn’t make much sense to me — the move to shut down businesses for two full Fridays in January. How did stifling our own already shaky local economy send a message to the Department of Homeland Security? My guess is Kristi Noem didn’t notice or care. But local businesses surely did.
According to Mayor Jacob Frey, Operation Metro Surge has cost Minneapolis roughly $203 million in lost economic activity. Silencing the local economy for two full weekdays, I suspect, added to rather than mitigated that commercial carnage.