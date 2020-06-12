‘MLS IS BACK’ TOURNAMENT
June 24: Teams begin arriving in Florida
July 8: Group stage begins
Group A: Host team Orlando City, Inter Miami, New York City FC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville
Group B: Seattle, FC Dallas, Vancouver, San Jose
Group C: Toronto FC, New England, Montreal, DC United
Group D: Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado, Minnesota United
Group E: Atlanta United, Cincinnati, NY Red Bulls, Columbus
Group F: LAFC, L.A. Galaxy, Houston, Portland
July 25-28: Round-of-16 matches
July 30- Aug. 1: Quarterfinals
Aug. 5-6: Semifinals
Aug. 11: Championship
