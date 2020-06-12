‘MLS IS BACK’ TOURNAMENT

June 24: Teams begin arriving in Florida

July 8: Group stage begins

Group A: Host team Orlando City, Inter Miami, New York City FC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville

Group B: Seattle, FC Dallas, Vancouver, San Jose

Group C: Toronto FC, New England, Montreal, DC United

Group D: Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado, Minnesota United

Group E: Atlanta United, Cincinnati, NY Red Bulls, Columbus

Group F: LAFC, L.A. Galaxy, Houston, Portland

July 25-28: Round-of-16 matches

July 30- Aug. 1: Quarterfinals

Aug. 5-6: Semifinals

Aug. 11: Championship