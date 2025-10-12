The Wild hurled 52 shots on net, the most in franchise history, and a career-high 11 belonged to Kirill Kaprizov.
He and Matt Boldy picked up another three points apiece, the first Wild players to do so in back-to-back games to open a season, and Zeev Buium scored his first NHL goal for one of four power play conversions during a whopping eight opportunities.
As for the Wild’s opponent, the Blues Jackets? They won.
“Weird game,” Wild coach John Hynes said.
As much good as there was in the Wild’s effort, there was also enough bad to dilute it down to a 7-4 headscratcher Saturday night at Grand Casino Arena for a 1-1 start to the season.
“Like every player and like the team, it’s a work in progress,” Hynes said. “Nobody right now is a finished product two games in, and your team’s not. Whether it’s individual players or the team, we just keep moving.”
On the heels of a 5-0 victory at St. Louis last Thursday, the Wild had Columbus flip the script on them.
The timely execution that allowed the Wild to run away from the Blues is how the Blue Jackets pounced on the Wild’s lapses, particularly early in each period; Columbus capitalized at 2 minutes, 29 seconds, seven seconds and 1:11, with the seven-second stinger coming off a lost faceoff to begin the second period.