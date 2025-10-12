Wild

A lot of good, but even more bad for the Wild

Minnesota posted a franchise-record shots and scored four power play goals but still lost 7-4 to Columbus on Saturday night in their home opener.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2025 at 3:00PM
Wild rookie defenseman Zeev Buium scored his first career goal on Saturday night, one of four power play goals in Minnesota's 7-4 to Columbus. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Wild hurled 52 shots on net, the most in franchise history, and a career-high 11 belonged to Kirill Kaprizov.

He and Matt Boldy picked up another three points apiece, the first Wild players to do so in back-to-back games to open a season, and Zeev Buium scored his first NHL goal for one of four power play conversions during a whopping eight opportunities.

As for the Wild’s opponent, the Blues Jackets? They won.

“Weird game,” Wild coach John Hynes said.

As much good as there was in the Wild’s effort, there was also enough bad to dilute it down to a 7-4 headscratcher Saturday night at Grand Casino Arena for a 1-1 start to the season.

“Like every player and like the team, it’s a work in progress,” Hynes said. “Nobody right now is a finished product two games in, and your team’s not. Whether it’s individual players or the team, we just keep moving.”

On the heels of a 5-0 victory at St. Louis last Thursday, the Wild had Columbus flip the script on them.

The timely execution that allowed the Wild to run away from the Blues is how the Blue Jackets pounced on the Wild’s lapses, particularly early in each period; Columbus capitalized at 2 minutes, 29 seconds, seven seconds and 1:11, with the seven-second stinger coming off a lost faceoff to begin the second period.

“We had coverage. It wasn’t by surprise,” Hynes said. “Those are the little details where, OK, we know what it is. We watched it an hour before the game. But that’s what happened.”

There were struggles against St. Louis, too, but the Blues didn’t make the Wild pay.

The Blue Jackets did, even though they almost undermined their offense by committing eight penalties; four were delay of game penalties, with three due to pucks over the boards and one from an unsuccessful goalie interference challenge on Boldy’s goal.

“We want to be difference makers on power play, and I think we did well tonight,” said Buium, the rookie defenseman one-timing in his first career goal from the left circle during the third period of only his second regular-season game. “We also had two in the first that we didn’t score on either. So, scoring on those, and you never know what happens.”

But there were other what ifs.

Losing 62% of faceoffs meant the Wild were chasing the puck, and all but two of Columbus’ goals came on shifts that started with the Blue Jackets winning the draw.

“It’s all of us but especially all the centerman,” said Joel Eriksson Ek, who went 8-for-21. “We’re in there. There’s going to be bounces but if we can win as many as we can, then we can start with the puck. So, we need to do better going forward.”

Kaprizov and Boldy continue to deliver, each sporting two goals and four assists, but the Wild’s second line of Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Vladimir Tarasenko hasn’t gained traction.

Their only production (two goals and an assist for Eriksson Ek and an assist for Tarasenko) has come on the power play.

Hynes mentioned the team will look at making a change.

Yakov Trenin, Ryan Hartman and Marcus Johansson have been a presence as the third line, while Liam Ohgren, Hunter Haight and Vinnie Hinostroza have logged fewer minutes. The Wild also have Danila Yurov waiting in the wings to make his NHL debut.

“We gotta be a little bit more connected on the forecheck,” Eriksson Ek said. “Just trying to turn more pucks over and kind of grind teams down low and hang out around pucks down low and try to use our ‘D’ and crash the net. We’re three big bodies, so I think that’s what we gotta do.”

It’s only two games but with two very different results, the Wild have a clear idea of what they need to fix going into a Monday meeting with the Kings, who gave the Wild trouble last season.

“Now you got some substance here of what we want to continue to reinforce,” Hynes said, “and the things we want to get better at.”

