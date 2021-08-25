The Wild signed first-round draft pick Carson Lambos to an entry-level contract Wednesday.

The 18-year-old defenseman was the 26th overall pick and the second in the first round for the Wild, which claimed Swedish goalie Jesper Wallstedt 20th overall. The 26th pick came from Pittsburgh as a result of the Jason Zucker trade during the 2019-20 season.

Lambos was hampered because of injuries last season, but said post-draft he had been given a clean bill of health.

The 6-1, 200-pound native of Winnipeg played much of the season in Finland when the COVID-19 pandemic limited Canadian junior leagues; he scored two goals and set up 11 others in 13 games with JYP's junior team. He's property of the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League; he played two games for the Ice last season after getting eight goals and 24 assists in 57 games in 2019-20.

He'll likely skate for the Ice this season.

On draft night in July, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said Lambos was a "throwback" with abrasiveness to his game.

"I was honestly ecstatic," Lambos said on draft night. "Very emotional moment for me getting picked. I've just been through so much this year and to kind of this be feeling like I've overcame it and I can just get to work from here, it was very emotional for me. I'm just so excited."