With a win Sunday night in Detroit, the Vikings would get a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Additionally, they could pay out up to $3.65 million to four players with strong chances to hit performance incentives.
Vikings players could hit up to $3.65 million in incentives against the Lions
Byron Murphy Jr. and Josh Metellus are both on track to reach six-figure playing time incentives, while Stephon Gilmore and Blake Cashman could hit another $500,000 each.
Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Josh Metellus and Blake Cashman have strong chances to reach incentives in their contracts that would pay them bonuses for this season. Incentives usually are written into veteran player contracts; since the Vikings’ fourth-ranked defense is filled with midpriced veterans, they’re in line to pay for performance.
- Pregame live: Follow the buildup to the Vikings-Lions clash
Murphy already hit a $250,000 incentive for his Pro Bowl selection, while Metellus made $100,000 for his two interceptions this year. Both players are in line to hit six-figure playing time incentives tonight.
Here is a rundown of the Vikings’ incentives, and a look at which players could hit them in the regular-season finale.
Two notes:
- Players with All-Pro incentives will find out about them mid-January, when the Associated Press All-Pro teams are announced.
- Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips doesn’t have 2024 incentives but could make a pair of 2025 incentives “likely to be earned,” meaning they’d count against the Vikings’ salary cap at the beginning of the league year. He would get $250,000 in 2025 for reaching 3½ sacks (he has two), and another $500,000 for playing 55% of snaps on a defense that ranks in the top five in points allowed or net rush yards allowed (he is at 58% of snaps, and the Vikings are fourth and second in those defensive categories).
Brian O’Neill
What he can earn:
- $1 million for first- or second-team All-Pro at left tackle.
What he needs: Since O’Neill has played right tackle all season, he won’t earn the incentive this year.
Byron Murphy Jr.
What he can earn:
- $1 million for playing 85% of defensive snaps.
- $250,000 for making the Pro Bowl (already earned).
- $1 million or $500,000 for first- or second-team All-Pro.
What he needs: Murphy is at 93% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps, so he’s almost guaranteed to earn $1 million for playing time.
T.J. Hockenson
What he can earn:
- $500,000 for first-team All-Pro or $250,000 for second-team honors.
What he needs: All-Pro teams will be announced later.
Josh Oliver
What he can earn:
- $250,000 for 50 catches, 500 yards or six touchdowns (maximum of $500,000 for hitting all three).
What he needs: Oliver has 20 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns, which means he’d need a historic night as a receiver to reach any of these.
Stephon Gilmore
What he can earn:
- Maximum of $1 million for playing time ($250,000 at 70%, $500,000 at 80%, $1 million for 90%).
- Playing time incentive doubles if the Vikings reach the playoffs.
- $1 million for first-team All-Pro; $500K for second-team.
What he needs: Gilmore is at 75% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps, and the team has qualified for the playoffs. If he stays above 70% for the season, he’s likely to make an extra $500,000.
Josh Metellus
What he can earn:
- Maximum of $1.5 million for playing time (up to 75% of defensive snaps).
- Maximum of $500,000 for interceptions ($100,000 for two, $250,000 for four, $500,000 for six).
What he needs: Metellus is at 87% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps; he’ll make $1.5 million.
He also has a $1.667 million incentive if he plays 80% of the Vikings’ snaps in 2025. It will become likely to be earned, but Metellus is hitting so many incentives that a new contract seems likely this offseason.
He’s already earned $100,000 for his two interceptions this year; two picks Sunday would get him another $150,000 for four this year.
Blake Cashman
What he can earn:
- $250,000 for playing 70% of snaps.
- Maximum of $500,000 for sacks ($250,000 for five, $500,000 for eight).
- $250,000 for Pro Bowl selection (not earned).
What he needs: Cashman is at 78% of defensive snaps and set to get his $250,000 playing time bonus. He has 4½ sacks for the season; a half-sack Sunday would make him $250,000.
Two 14-2 teams meet on “Sunday Night Football” at Ford Field with the division crown and playoff position on the line. Check back here often for live updates and analysis.