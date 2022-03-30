Minnesota United starting right back Romain Metanire has joined team training in Blaine this week, but likely won't be ready to play Saturday's home game against Seattle after a two-week schedule break.

"He's probably not exactly where he wants to be," coach Adrian Heath said.

Heath called Metanire "more unlikely" to play.

He didn't play in the team's first four games this season because of a hamstring injury that dates to last season's first-round playoff loss at Portland. Midfielder Hassani Dotson and veteran Oniel Fisher have started in Metanire's spot those first four games.

Heath said Metanire also has a "badly bruised toe" that is "really painful."

"If everybody comes back fit and healthy, I wouldn't take a chance with him," Heath said.

Finland national team member Robin Lod and South Africa national team member Bongokuhle Hlongwane were due back from international duty and World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Honduras national-team midfielder Kervin Arriaga's return to Minnesota could be slowed by paperwork needed to return.

Heath said Honduras' soccer association "has been very good" for not calling upon him for Wednesday night's qualifier against Jamaica. That could give Arriaga an extra day or two at home to finalize the paperwork issues.

Striker Abu Danladi, left-side attacker Franco Fragapane and fullback Oniel Fisher trained Wednesday as well.

Heath also called recently acquired Kemar Lawrence "a lot closer than we thought" to being fit." He said Lawrence won't start Saturday, but could get some time off the bench as a substitute.