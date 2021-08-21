For the second time in two games, a red card reduced Minnesota United's opponent to 10 men before the game was a half-hour old. But for the second time in two games, the Loons couldn't make that advantage pay off, as Sporting Kansas City held them to a scoreless draw at a packed Allianz Field.

The Loons had plenty of chances to score, but their ability to finish has gone missing during this pivotal stretch of their playoff chase.

In both Tuesday's game at San Jose and Saturday's game at home, the Loons played more than 70 minutes with a man advantage. Wil Trapp scored almost immediately after the red card in San Jose, but since that strike, Minnesota United has played more than two hours, 11 men against 10, without scoring.

It was a disappointing end to a frustrating week for the Loons. Minnesota earned two points from three games, but felt it should have earned a better result in every one of them.

The red card came in the 21stminute. Sporting central midfielder Remi Walter was sent off for a wild, high challenge on Emanuel Reynoso, as he tried to prevent Minnesota from breaking out on a counter-attack after a SKC corner kick was cleared.

Ten minutes after the red card, the Loons picked apart the Sporting defense, but Ethan Finlay's final shot hit the onrushing goalkeeper and flew over the bar. It stood as Minnesota's best chance of the first half.

The second half brought opportunity after for Minnesota. It started two minutes after halftime, as Reynoso cut inside from the right on his left foot, and smaked a low 20-yard shot off the base of the near post.

Striker Adrian Hunou had several second-half chances for Minnesota, but couldn't find the target again. He couldn't beat keeper Tim Melia after Reynoso put him through one-on-one near the start of the half, he couldn't lift a rebound over Melia fifteen minutes later, and he skied an attempted left-footed volley high over the goal from the top of the area.

It was his ninth consecutive game without a goal.

In the 64thminute, Sporting Kansas City nearly took the lead. A two-on-one counter attack led to an open shot for winger Khiry Shelton in the United penalty area, but his shot skewed wildly wide of the goal. It was Sporting's best chance on a day where they, understandably, had very few.

With 10 minutes to go, Juan Agudelo fought his way into his own one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper, but Melia made the save again.

Finally, a set piece made its way to center back Michael Boxall, just five minutes from the end of the match, but Boxall lifted the chance over the bar from seven yards out.

In the final tally, Minnesota had seven shots on target and hit the woodwork once, but the goal never came.

Boxall returned to the starting lineup for Minnesota for the first time in nine games, replacing Brent Kallman from Tuesday's lineup. Ozzie Alonso also replaced the injured Jan Gregus in midfield, his first game action since late July.

Forward Patrick Weah, a product of Wayzata High School and the MNUFC Academy, came on for Minnesota in the 79thminute. It was the 18-year-old's second appearance of the season.