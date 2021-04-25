Minnesota United fans came to Allianz Field on Saturday to cheer their team for the first time in 18 months and left with very little to applaud except for a late goal and a return to some normalcy in a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Some 4,100 fans returned to Allianz Field on a clear, chilly spring night when a three-quarters moon rose over the south-end canopy that rises high over the Wonderwall and the adjacent interstate.

A few came wrapped in blankets, many others had their team scarves do some double duty by keeping their necks warm while they whipped them over their heads on Loons' corner kicks.

The Loons ultimately were undone by Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio's two first-half goals that countered Minnesota United's aggressive push up the field.

Loons winger Robin Lod scored an 86th-minute goal with his dominant left foot assisted in the 18-yard box by Emanuel Reynoso, but his team could get no closer.

Minnesota United's Hassani Dotson raced to get the ball back in play quickly and fought RSL keeper David Ochoa for it. Ochoa ended up collapsed on the turf next to goal, writhing. He did pretty much the same moments later when rookie Justin McMaster bowled him over as the Loons sought the equalizer.

Julio scored the game's first goal in the 30th minute on an RSL counterattack that he finished with a rising strike from in front of the goal that eluded Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Julio scored again 10 minutes later on a tap-in goal set up by teammate Rubio Rubin, who assisted on both goals.

The Loons have been outscored 6-1 in their first two games so far after last week's 4-0 loss at Seattle in the season opener.

Coach Adrian Heath sought to change things with two substitutions – versatile Hassani Dotson and first-round pick McMaster for Ethan Finlay and Jan Gregus in the 65th minute.

Loons players wore t-shirts during pregame warmups that bore the same message as the jersey patches they wore in the season opener at Seattle: Equality, Acceptance, Diversity.

There also was a moment of silence held before the game for social and racial justice.

The club's supporters groups had their own one that lasted for the game first 9:29 – the amount of time prosecutors said then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd in May 2020.

When that time had passed, supporters seated in pods of two and four people because of physical-distancing guidelines stomped their feet, banged drums and made other noise.

No sooner had they started cheering, then Lod nearly turned teammate Romain Metanire's crossing pass into a goal, but his redirected shot sailed wide of the right post in the 10th minute.

The Loons hadn't played before their own fans at Allianz Field since a first-round playoff loss to L.A. Galaxy in October 2019.

Real Salt Lake hadn't played a game yet this season. It received a bye in Week 1 while Vancouver opened their season by playing a "home" game in Utah because of COVID-19 restrictions that have kept Canadian teams from playing in their own cities and country.

Heath wouldn't have minded having some regular-season game footage of their Week 2 opponent.

"We've got what we've been able to get from the preseason, but it's never the same," Heath said in the days before the game. "It would have been nice to watch them play a meaningful game, to watch their shape and see them performing and see their patterns with and without the bal. We'll have to wait and see. At the end of the day, it's what we do."

On Saturday, what the Loons did wasn't nearly enough, not after Julio staked the visitors to a 2-0 lead by that 40th minute.