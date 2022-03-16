Minnesota United is finalizing a trade to address its left-back position by acquiring Toronto FC's Kemar Lawrence, a team source said Wednesday .
The Loons will send the rights to 2021 second-round pick Sean O'Hearn for the Jamaican national team member.
Lawrence, 29, has been a part of two Supporters Shield teams with NY Red Bulls and has contended for MLS Defender of the Year honors.
Loons left-back starter Chase Gasper is coming from a head injury and DJ Taylor started for him in Sunday's 1-0 victory at Red Bulls.
Lawrence has played 25 games for Toronto since arriving in 2021.
This is a breaking story. Please check back to StarTribune.com for more details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days
The party planned for Claude Giroux's 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise.
Sports
AP All-America team includes milestone for Kentucky's Howard
Rhyne Howard has joined an exclusive group by becoming a three-time Associated Press All-American.
Sports
9 dead in Texas crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams
Nine people died in a fiery, head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament, authorities said.
Loons
Minnesota United finalizing trade with Toronto for defender Kemar Lawrence
Lawrence has been in contention for MLS Defender of the Year honors in recent seasons and is a member of the Jamaican national team.
Vikings
Vikings still need to create cap space with new NFL year set to begin
The team cleared about $20 million of cap room by extending Kirk Cousins' contract extension and releasing Michael Pierce while agreeing to terms with two free-agent defenders.