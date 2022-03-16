Minnesota United is finalizing a trade to address its left-back position by acquiring Toronto FC's Kemar Lawrence, a team source said Wednesday .

The Loons will send the rights to 2021 second-round pick Sean O'Hearn for the Jamaican national team member.

Lawrence, 29, has been a part of two Supporters Shield teams with NY Red Bulls and has contended for MLS Defender of the Year honors.

Loons left-back starter Chase Gasper is coming from a head injury and DJ Taylor started for him in Sunday's 1-0 victory at Red Bulls.

Lawrence has played 25 games for Toronto since arriving in 2021.

This is a breaking story. Please check back to StarTribune.com for more details.