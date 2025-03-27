Cardinals update: They are also playing the earliest opener in franchise history. … The Cards were 83-79 last season and tied the Chicago Cubs for second place in the NL Central, 10 games behind first-place Milwaukee. … St. Louis has had only two losing seasons since 2000 (71-91 in 2023 and 78-84 in 2007) and had a quiet offseason, signing relief pitcher Phil Maton as their only move. … Fedde begins his first full season with the Cardinals after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox on July 29. He was 7-4 for the White Sox before the trade. Fedde was 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 innings in three starts — two with the White Sox and one with the Cardinals — against the Twins last season. He struck out 16 in 11 innings in two starts with the White Sox. He pitched five shutout innings in a 3-1 victory over the Twins on July 10. He allowed one run and two hits and struck out seven with a no-decision in the Cardinals’ 3-2 victory on Aug. 25.