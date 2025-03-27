Twins

Twins post lineup for Season Opener vs. Cardinals: Harrison Bader in left, Trevor Larnach will DH

First pitch is set for 3:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 4:10PM
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli photographed at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 21. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ST. LOUIS – The Twins used 154 different lineups last season, and there’s a new one today for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

He’s starting Trevor Larnach as the designated hitter with new addition Harrison Bader, and his Gold Glove, starting in left against his former team.

The Twins open the season at 3:15 p.m. against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. They released information on the television situation this morning, so check here for where you’ll watch the game.

TWINS LINEUP

Matt Wallner, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, CF

Trevor Larnach, DH

Ryan Jeffers, C

Ty France, 1B

Willi Castro, 2B

Jose Miranda, 3B

Harrison Bader, LF

CARDINALS LINEUP

Lars Nootbaar, LF

Willson Contreras, 1B

Brendan Donovan, 2B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Alec Burleson, DH

Ivan Herrera, C

Jordan Walker, RF

Victor Scott, CF

Masyn Wynn, SS

Pitching matchup: Twins RHP Pablo López (15-10, 4.08 ERA in 2024) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (13-9, 3.84) in a battle of guys who were teammates on the 2023 Twins Central Division championship team. Gray signed with the Cards as a free agent before last season.

López will try for his third consecutive Opening Day victory. He pitched the Twins to a 2-0 victory in Kansas City in 2023 and a 4-1 victory in Kansas City last season.

Gray was fourth in the NL with 203 strikeouts last season. He is 2-5 in nine career stats against the Twins. He allowed five runs in six innings in a 6-0 loss to the Twins and López on Aug. 24.

No rainout? The weather will be damp today, with pregame showers, but no rainout is expected. There is a built-in off day tomorrow, so the three-game series resumes Saturday.

Pregame reading:

SERIES PREVIEW

Three-game series at Busch Stadium

All games on 830-AM, 102.9-FM and Twins.tv

Thursday, 3:15 p.m.: Twins RHP Pablo López (15-10, 4.08 ERA in 2024) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (13-9, 3.84)

Saturday, 1:15 p.m., FS1: RHP Bailey Ober (12-9, 3.98) vs. RHP Erick Fedde (9-9, 3.30)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (7-7, 3.60) vs. RHP Andre Pallante (8-8, 3.78)

Twins update: This is the earliest season opener in franchise history and the second time (Milwaukee, 2021) they have opened against a National League team. … Ryan will make his first regular-season appearance since Aug. 7. He pitched only eight innings after Aug. 1 last season because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. … The Twins lost two of three games to the Cardinals last season at Target Field and are 20-19 all-time in interleague play against the Cardinals, including 10-14 in St. Louis. The Twins won two of three from the Cardinals in 2023 in St. Louis … and, of course, beat the Cards to win the 1987 World Series.

Cardinals update: They are also playing the earliest opener in franchise history. … The Cards were 83-79 last season and tied the Chicago Cubs for second place in the NL Central, 10 games behind first-place Milwaukee. … St. Louis has had only two losing seasons since 2000 (71-91 in 2023 and 78-84 in 2007) and had a quiet offseason, signing relief pitcher Phil Maton as their only move. … Fedde begins his first full season with the Cardinals after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox on July 29. He was 7-4 for the White Sox before the trade. Fedde was 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 innings in three starts — two with the White Sox and one with the Cardinals — against the Twins last season. He struck out 16 in 11 innings in two starts with the White Sox. He pitched five shutout innings in a 3-1 victory over the Twins on July 10. He allowed one run and two hits and struck out seven with a no-decision in the Cardinals’ 3-2 victory on Aug. 25.

Injuries: Twins 3B Royce Lewis (hamstring), IF Brooks Lee (back), RP Brock Stewart (hamstring) and RP Michael Tonkin (shoulder) are out.

Staff writer Joel Rippel contributed to this report

Twins post lineup for Season Opener vs. Cardinals: Harrison Bader in left, Trevor Larnach will DH

