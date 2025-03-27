ST. LOUIS - Pablo López was hoping to run into Sonny Gray, his former teammate and Thursday’s Opening Day opponent, during the Twins’ and Cardinals’ workouts at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.
“I was hoping to see him playing catch, throwing the baseball,” López said. “But I didn’t hear any grunting.”
Take that as the first solid hit of the 2025 season, one competitor amicably heckling another on the eve of their Opening Day face-off. Gray will be making his fourth Opening Day start and first since 2020 with the Reds, while López gets the ceremonial honor for the third consecutive season with the Twins.
“It means the world to me,” said López, who joins Bert Blyleven, Dave Goltz and Brad Radke as the only Twins to start three openers in a row. “As a starter, you always want to set the tone for the game, for the series, for the season. And my grandma notified me that the game is going to be broadcast in Venezuela tomorrow, so that gives me more motivation. You always want to make Grandma proud.”
There will be a lot of proud people around the ballpark Thursday, plenty of players’ parents and children and spouses. Heck, Twins outfielder DaShawn Keirsey is hoping his dog is here to watch him play alongside his fiancée, Tori Webster, since it’s a service dog.
But everyone in the Twins’ dugout agreed: It’s going to be an emotional day. Not just because it marks the renewal of baseball, but because it means they are at the top of their chosen profession.
“I’m super-stoked,” said Keirsey, one of four current Twins — along with infielder Mickey Gasper and pitchers Simeon Woods Richardson and Justin Topa — who will experience the celebration for the first time. “I’m going to do my best to really soak up the moment. Guys like [Byron] and [Harrison] Bader, they say you never get used to it. They say it’s awesome.”
For Topa, suiting up for the game will be a victory in itself, because it means he’s healthy. He’s pitched in big-league games in each of the past five seasons, but never on Day 1.