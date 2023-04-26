The Twins scored 11 first-inning runs when they started their season series against mighty New York in haunted Yankee Stadium two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, the visitors scored that many in the first four innings of their 12-6 victory over the Twins over at Target Field.

The Yankees did so against a Twins lineup vastly reconfigured for a noon start after a night game and against starter Kenta Maeda, who pitched after he was knocked down and knocked out of the game by a line drive six days earlier in Boston.

Neither Byron Buxton nor sizzling Jorge Polanco was on Wednesday's lineup card and others played in unaccustomed positions.

His ankle deemed ready to make his regular rotational start, Maeda surrendered 10 runs, 11 hits and two walks in three innings before he was replaced by starter/long reliever Brent Headrick.

Maeda faced five batters without getting one of them out in the Yankees' six-run fourth inning.

On Wednesday, the Yankees led 11-0 after their fourth inning before the Twins scored the next five runs over their next four innings. Included were three home runs.

Jose Miranda hit two of them as designated hitter rather than at third base. The first was a solo shot that led off the bottom of the second inning after the Yankees scored five times in the top. The second was a fourth-inning home run that scored Trevor Larnach.

It was Miranda's second career multiple-homer game. The other was June 2022 against Toronto.

Former Yankee Joey Gallo struck the third homer with a sixth-inning blast that scored Miranda ahead of him.

The Twins already had won this three-game series with victories Monday and Tuesday before they took the field on Wednesday.

It was the first time they took a series from the Yankees since winning two of three Sept. 10-12, 2018 at Target Field.

Tuesday night's 6-2 victory clinched their first season series win since they won four and lost two games in 2001.

"I don't even know how to put that in words," Buxton said after Tuesday's game. "Twenty-two years. Twenty-two years? I was 6."

Maeda started in his regular spot just six days after a scorching line drive that hit him in the ankle knocked him to the mound and out of the game after just two innings last Thursday in Boston.

"I thought it was very unlikely that he would be pitching today when he left Boston," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Wednesday's game.

But then that left leg's swelling subsided rather quickly. He moved around in workouts what Baldelli called "a little gingerly" but seemingly well enough to throw and field his position.

The bullpen session Maeda threw on Monday "looked real good," Baldelli said.

"There was nothing standing in the way of him pitching, ultimately," Baldelli said. "It's our job to speculate what's going to happen because we have to plan and prepare for all situations, all these outcomes. He really outperformed what we expected as far as recovery."

Those things didn't translate to the mound on Wednesday, when the Yankees led 9-1 by the time Maeda left the game with four runners across in the fourth inning but nobody out.

The Yankees twice successfully challenged Maeda's mobility with bunts. Yankees centerfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off his team's fifth-run second inning with a soft bunt that Maeda couldn't reach and sprawled on the infield grass attempting to do so.

Twins coaches and infielders huddled around him on the mound and he threw a few warmup pitches before he stayed in the game.

Maeda committed a throwing error fielding another bunt in the third inning.

Baldelli switched his lineup almost every which way for a 12:10 p.m. day game after a night game, even with the rare chance to sweep the mighty Yankees.

"It is difficult, but necessary," he said before the game. "These are all individual, these aren't collective decisions being made."

Buxton was neither designated hitter nor of course yet cleared to play in center field and Donovan Solano played second base for the first time this season in Polanco's place. That was despite Polanco's sizzling start in five games back from knee inflammation that sidelined him for the season's first 19 games.

Baldelli said Polanco was scheduled to get the third or fourth day off.

"We kind of pushed him a little bit more," Baldelli said. "We got some good results. Really, exactly what we were looking for and hoping for. So the 12:10 game was a necessity because he was supposed to actually be off yesterday as we get him back onto a full-time schedule."

Polanco hit safely in those first five games, batting .409 (9-for-22) with a homer, four doubles, 6 RBI and a run scored.

Buxton has been getting about a day off a week and played exclusively as a designated hitter to help keep him healthy.

"Buck, he's going to be on the way we've managed him since the beginning of the season," Baldelli said. "That's not going to change."

This season's regular starting centerfielder, Michael A. Taylor, wasn't in the lineup either because of what Baldelli called a back that has been "a little bit cranky."

"He's doing fine but we're going to give him a day here and there because we have to," Baldelli said.

Utility fielder Nick Gordon started in center field for Taylor and committed a throwing error that extended the Yankees five-run second inning.

In one other lineup move, Miranda was the DH on Wednesday and Willi Castro played third for him.

Then Baldelli shuffled his fielders around, moving four to new positions in sixth inning.