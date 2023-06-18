Louie Varland peered toward left field, saw where the ball was headed after leaving an elevated two-strike pitch to Spencer Torkelson, and he covered his mouth with his glove.

There weren't many ways to hide the frustration in the Twins' 6-4 loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

Even when the Twins were gifted an eighth-inning rally, benefitting from two walks, two hit batsmen and a wild pitch, it still didn't help them hit with the bases loaded. The Twins had six straight batters reach base in the eighth inning, but they left three runners on base with a shallow flyout and strikeouts from Joey Gallo and pinch hitter Byron Buxton.

The score was tied, infield drawn in, and Varland was attempting to walk a tightrope after a triple to begin the fifth inning.

Varland induced a shallow flyout for step one. He had Torkelson in a no-ball, two-strike count after Torkelson whiffed on a cutter off the plate, beginning to draw more cheers from the 31,221 fans at Target Field. After misfiring with an elevated fastball and a slider in the dirt, Varland went back to his cutter and Torkelson looked ready for it.

Torkelson uncorked a go-ahead, two-run homer that traveled 419 feet. Two pitches later, Kerry Carpenter made it back-to-back homers and the wheels were off the tracks for Varland, especially when the Twins' offense had trouble solving another bullpen game from Detroit.

The Twins dropped three of their four games against their divisional rival in their weekend series, dipping their record back to .500.

Varland allowed his final four batters to reach base – they all scored – in another rough outing for the 25-year-old righty. He's surrendered 17 runs in his last 15 innings, one more run than he gave up in his first 41 innings to begin the season.

All afternoon, it looked like Varland was flirting with trouble. He surrendered an RBI triple to Javier Báez in the first inning, leaving a fastball over the plate in a 1-2 count to a hitter that is prone to chasing pitches. The first two batters reached base against Varland in the second inning, but catcher Christian Vázquez threw out a runner to end the inning.

Vázquez, who spent extra time with hitting coaches on the field before batting practice Thursday, hooked an RBI double to left field in the second inning. The Twins didn't have another runner in scoring position until the eighth.

It was one of those games where the Twins looked like they were sleepwalking at times. Jordan Balazovic struck out Torkelson to end the sixth inning on a called third strike, but most players apparently didn't realize it was either the third strike or the third out, hesitating before returning to the dugout.

The Twins' eighth-inning rally started when Michael A. Taylor was hit by an errant curveball from Tigers reliever Alex Lange. Taylor didn't show any signs of a concussion, the team announced. Willi Castro hit an RBI double and Royce Lewis drove in a run with a single, but they couldn't add onto it.