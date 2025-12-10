Hyland is 25 years old and can fill a need for this Wolves team at point guard while getting his own buckets. He played 15 minutes, 47 seconds against the Suns; Dillingham has played more than that just twice this season. Maybe Monday marked a changing of the (point) guard, or maybe it will prove part of a temporary blip. Finch has been mulling over his rotations in search of a way to ignite bench production this season. If Hyland can keep producing like he did Monday, it would be difficult for Finch to yank him from that slot since Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. have been inconsistent through a quarter of the season.