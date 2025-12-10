Wolves

Does Bones Hyland represent a changing of (point) guard for Timberwolves?

The veteran received playing time over Rob Dillingham in Monday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2025 at 2:47AM
Wolves guard Bones Hyland reacts during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29 at Target Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There was a surprise Monday night for those who follow the Timberwolves — guard Bones Hyland was back in the rotation.

For at least a night, Hyland supplanted Rob Dillingham as the 10th man off the bench. Earlier in the season, Hyland was getting rotation minutes. But then he was out of the mix for several weeks. Ahead of Monday night’s game, Hyland hadn’t been playing much in anything beyond garbage time.

But coach Chris Finch saw this wasn’t affecting how Hyland was showing up to practices and his workouts every day.

“I thought we’re 24 games in, and I thought it was time to try something different,” Finch said of his decision to give Hyland more run. “He’s been patient. He’s been playing really well in practice doing everything we ask him to do. We need a spark there.”

Hyland did give them a spark with 14 points off the bench in a 108-105 loss to Phoenix at Target Center. That was more than the rest of the Wolves bench scored combined in the defeat. Finch even had Hyland in the game for the final minutes as the Wolves were trying to come back. The coach had told Hyland after Monday’s shootaround to be ready, and he was.

“I feel like when you just appreciate the work and appreciate your journey, the basketball gods reward you,” Hyland said. “So, I’ve been doing nothing but just staying ready, working my tail off, and tonight, the shots was able to fall for me.”

Hyland also got high praise from Anthony Edwards, who said he has always been impressed with Hyland’s game even before they were teammates.

“Like sometimes, you can just see some people are meant to be a star,” said Edwards, who scored 40 points in Monday’s loss. “And I feel like I may not know the criteria to being a star, but if I think I do, I think he’s one of them.”

Wolves guard Bones Hyland (8) celebrates after making a shot against Phoenix on Monday night at Target Center. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Hyland gave the Wolves a boost Monday, even if it resulted in a loss. The larger question coming out of that game is whether Finch will go to him more as the season goes along and, if so, what that might mean for Dillingham’s future.

Hyland is 25 years old and can fill a need for this Wolves team at point guard while getting his own buckets. He played 15 minutes, 47 seconds against the Suns; Dillingham has played more than that just twice this season. Maybe Monday marked a changing of the (point) guard, or maybe it will prove part of a temporary blip. Finch has been mulling over his rotations in search of a way to ignite bench production this season. If Hyland can keep producing like he did Monday, it would be difficult for Finch to yank him from that slot since Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. have been inconsistent through a quarter of the season.

Hyland said he is prepared to deal with the ups and downs that come with being an end-of-the-rotation player after his most recent experience with the Los Angeles Clippers, with whom he wasn’t playing as much as he might have liked.

“I think it matures you a lot as a person first, and then as a player,” Hyland said. “You gotta sit back a lot and enjoy your journey, enjoy the work, enjoy the process, work your tail off and, most important, just be a good person. Things come back to you if you’re a good person.”

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

