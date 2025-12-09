Wolves

Takeaways: Timberwolves stumble against Suns as five-game winning streak ends

Anthony Edwards’ 40 points couldn’t save his otherwise cold-shooting team, which had to go without Rudy Gobert after he was ejected in the third quarter.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 9, 2025 at 4:29AM
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards shoots over Suns center Mark Williams during the first half Monday. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

The Timberwolves have saved themselves from some disappointing losses of late thanks to strong fourth quarters. They had to attempt another fourth-quarter comeback Monday night from down 11, this time with Rudy Gobert out because of an ejection for a flagrant foul.

But the Wolves couldn’t get enough consistency at both ends of the floor in a 108-105 loss to Phoenix at Target Center. The loss ended a five-game win streak.

Anthony Edwards had a big scoring night with 40 points, but some of his teammates weren’t as proficient. Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Mike Conley combined to shoot 4-for-31, with Reid and McDaniels both missing tying three-pointers in the final minute.

Mark Williams scored 22 points for the Suns, who played without injured star Devin Booker.

“I thought a lot of them were decent looks,” coach Chris Finch said. “I thought there were a few moments in the game where we could’ve worked a little harder to get a better shot, but for the most part, I thought we had some decent looks.”

To Julius Randle, the Wolves finally had a game slip away after they were playing fire in a lot of their recent wins. They had to come back from double-digit deficits multiple times during their winning streak.

“Start of the first halves have not been great, and we’ve been easing ourselves into games and cover that with a good amount of energy in the third and fourth, winning that way,” said Randle, who finished with 21 points. “But we obviously — we aren’t playing our best basketball. We know we can’t consistently win like that. So, I think tonight we got a little bit of what we deserved from this. Just not playing a full 48 minutes.”

Gobert ejected, close to suspension

Gobert was ejected at the 7:59 mark of the third quarter after he committed a flagrant-2 foul on Williams, who had committed a flagrant foul on him earlier in the quarter. It marked four flagrant fouls on the season for Gobert, totaling five flagrant foul points (he receives two points for the flagrant-2).

One more flagrant one foul and Gobert will receive a one-game suspension. If he commits another flagrant-2 foul, he will receive a two-game suspension. Official Tyler Ford said after reviewing the play that Gobert had made “significant” contact with Williams’ ribs as he was in the air.

The Wolves felt Gobert’s absence on both ends of the floor, not just defensively. He was 7-for-9 with 15 points and eight rebounds when he left.

Hyland back in rotation, Dillingham out

Finch adjusted his rotation by re-inserting Bones Hyland in the second quarter while keeping Rob Dillingham on the bench. Hyland had played in only one game since Nov. 19. He finished Monday with 14 points and closed the game.

Hyland said Finch told him after shootaround to be ready to play.

“I feel like when you just appreciate the work and appreciate your journey, the basketball gods reward you,” Hyland said. “So I’ve been doing nothing but just staying ready, working my tail off, and tonight, the shots was able to fall for me.”

Added Finch: “I thought it was time to try something different. He’s been patient. He’s been playing really well in practice, doing everything we ask him to do. We need a spark there.”

BOXSCORE: Phoenix 108, Wolves 105

Illness almost costs two

This is the time of the season when viruses and colds can start running through NBA teams, and the Wolves had two players land on the injury report because of illnesses: Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr. Both entered the night questionable after missing shootaround because they were sick, but both ended up available to play.

The Wolves’ run of seven home games out of eight is interrupted by a one-game trip to San Francisco to play the Warriors on Friday, a game added to the schedule for teams that did not advance in the NBA Cup.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

