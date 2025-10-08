Wolves

Wolves’ Bones Hyland has a supporter in Tim Connelly and hopes to find his niche

The guard, getting a look this preseason, was drafted by Connelly in Denver and signed to join the Wolves’ main roster this offseason.

By Chris Hine

October 8, 2025 at 1:52AM
Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland goes up for a layup against Indiana Pacers forward Gabe McGlothan (41) during the third quarter in a preseason game Tuesday night at Target Center. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When Bones Hyland first met Tim Connelly, Connelly was the president of basketball operations in Denver and Hyland was entering the NBA draft.

During the draft combine that year, the Nuggets interviewed Hyland, and at one point Hyland said he “rapped one of my songs for them.”

Ever since that moment, he said, he and Connelly formed a connection.

“We just had a different connection, a real close connection,” Hyland said. “... Just that belief he has in me. He’s always had my back. That’s a guy I’m really appreciative of. Every time I see Tim, it’s always a big hug. I’m very thankful for him just believing in me.”

Connelly drafted Hyland in 2021 with the 26th overall pick, and after Connelly left for Minnesota, there was interest in bringing Hyland to the Timberwolves first when the Nuggets dealt him to the Los Angeles Clippers and then last season after the Atlanta Hawks waived Hyland in a trade with the Clippers.

The 6-foot-2 guard signed with the Wolves on a two-way deal in February before signing a minimum contract to join the main roster this offseason in large part because of the belief Connelly has in him.

Hyland has been getting a look in the preseason. He had an 18-point performance in 22 minutes in a victory over Denver on Saturday night in San Diego. On Tuesday night, the Wolves hosted the Indiana Pacers. Hyland is officially on his fourth team in five seasons, and he said over that time, he has matured, especially being around potential Hall of Famers like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard when he was with the Clippers.

“I learned patience. I learned how to go about life every day. … My work ethic was already up there, but just seeing how hard they work, even as Hall of Famers already, and them being established already, still getting it working every day, staying late after [practice],“ he said. “... I learned a lot, but now I feel like, as it turned me into a man more, I matured more, and I don’t take things for granted.”

So he’s not taking the chance the Wolves have given him this season for granted, even if he’s entering as the de facto third on the depth chart at point guard behind Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham. That doesn’t seem to bother Hyland, who has developed a brotherly relationship with Dillingham, he said, since joining the team at the end of last season.

“He reminds me of myself a lot, just coming into the league” said Hyland, who turned 25 last month. “I try to give him pointers of me not playing the last year and a half, him not playing his rookie year. Like, everything is patience, bro. Every day, try to get 1% better. Every day, if you’re playing or not, try to come in with a smile on your face, be a good person to yourself and a good person to others.”

Said Dillingham: “He doesn’t think no negative whenever he shoots a messed-up shot or misses a shot, like it doesn’t matter. He’s going to come down, hit two, three shots, then get you an assist and a stop. [I learned from him] just how to overcome stuff mentally and not just show how you feel.”

Coach Chris Finch said before Tuesday’s game that Hyland was “on the cusp of being able to help us” and lauded Hyland’s professionalism and personality. Finch said Hyland is a “pleasure to be around.”

As for what the Wolves need from Hyland on the court, Finch said they need him to be who he has always been in the NBA, to be a “range” shooter, create his own shot and be a playmaker.

“We’ve been really pushing him more on the defensive end,” Finch said. “I think the key for him is consistency and handling success.”

Minutes or no minutes, that won’t affect Hyland’s mood, he said.

“Teammates are cool, coaches are cool, and every day I’m happy to come into work,” Hyland said. “I feel good.”

Wolves’ Clark leaves game

Wolves guard Jaylen Clark left Tuesday’s game because of neck spasms after he and Indiana’s Delon Wright collided near midcourt late in the second quarter. Wright left and did not return because of a head injury.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

