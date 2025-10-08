When Bones Hyland first met Tim Connelly, Connelly was the president of basketball operations in Denver and Hyland was entering the NBA draft.
During the draft combine that year, the Nuggets interviewed Hyland, and at one point Hyland said he “rapped one of my songs for them.”
Ever since that moment, he said, he and Connelly formed a connection.
“We just had a different connection, a real close connection,” Hyland said. “... Just that belief he has in me. He’s always had my back. That’s a guy I’m really appreciative of. Every time I see Tim, it’s always a big hug. I’m very thankful for him just believing in me.”
Connelly drafted Hyland in 2021 with the 26th overall pick, and after Connelly left for Minnesota, there was interest in bringing Hyland to the Timberwolves first when the Nuggets dealt him to the Los Angeles Clippers and then last season after the Atlanta Hawks waived Hyland in a trade with the Clippers.
The 6-foot-2 guard signed with the Wolves on a two-way deal in February before signing a minimum contract to join the main roster this offseason in large part because of the belief Connelly has in him.
Hyland has been getting a look in the preseason. He had an 18-point performance in 22 minutes in a victory over Denver on Saturday night in San Diego. On Tuesday night, the Wolves hosted the Indiana Pacers. Hyland is officially on his fourth team in five seasons, and he said over that time, he has matured, especially being around potential Hall of Famers like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard when he was with the Clippers.
“I learned patience. I learned how to go about life every day. … My work ethic was already up there, but just seeing how hard they work, even as Hall of Famers already, and them being established already, still getting it working every day, staying late after [practice],“ he said. “... I learned a lot, but now I feel like, as it turned me into a man more, I matured more, and I don’t take things for granted.”