Two years after law passed, Minnesota still lacks early prison release program

Two years after Minnesota passed a law allowing inmates to shorten their sentences through rehabilitation, only six people have been released — far fewer than advocates expected.
The Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act (MRRA), passed in 2023, allows eligible inmates to reduce their sentences by up to 17% through individualized treatment and education plans.
Yet rolling out the new Department of Corrections (DOC) program has proven more complex than anticipated. Advocates say this has left thousands waiting for early release, despite earlier assurances that the system would be in place by now.
A pilot program slated to begin in February did not fully launch at the Moose Lake and Shakopee prisons until the summer.
The delays have frustrated proponents of the reform.
“Every day that passes without fulfilling this implementation is another day a child grows up without a parent, a job is left without an employee,” said Jermale Kling, a former prison inmate who now works with the Minnesota Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, which held a small protest last week. “We’re not asking for sympathy, we’re demanding fairness.”
DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said the department anticipates expanding the program in the coming weeks.
“I recognize and understand people’s frustration, and I will own that responsibility for some of the things that we’re learning because it’s so brand new,” he said. “And yet, I am not going to go to the governor or to the people of Minnesota and say, ‘This program is ready for prime time,’ if I don’t believe it is.”