Longtime advocate will steer Minnesota’s office for missing and murdered Native people

Guadalupe Lopez first learned to be an advocate as a kid helping her late mother, an American Indian boarding school survivor diagnosed with lupus.
“I had to learn how to navigate a lot of different systems — medical systems, social service systems — at a very young age” she said. “It gave me these leadership skills that I didn’t expect to have.”
Lopez has since built a 25-year career advocating for women, particularly Indigenous women. As new director of Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office (MMIR), her mission is to reduce and end violence against Indigenous people.
The role aligns with her legacy of working in racial equity and gender-based violence. For 17 years, Lopez worked for the Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition, and in 2021, she became executive director of Violence Free Minnesota, a statewide nonprofit coalition.
“I am a huge fan of Guadalupe’s work,” said Jen Polzin, CEO of Tubman, the state’s largest provider of domestic violence shelter beds. “I’m excited to see how she can really help close the gap and give a larger, louder voice to the disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities.”
Native Americans make up 1% of Minnesota’s population, yet comprise nearly 10% of missing-person cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says murder is the third-leading cause of death among Indigenous women.
Lopez is the third woman appointed to lead the MMIR office in St. Paul since it opened in 2021. It’s the first office of its kind in the nation. A sister office in Minnesota is modeled after it: the Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls Office, which opened in 2023 and is also the first in the country.