Simone Senogles, Indigenous feminist and environmental advocate, dies at 54

RED LAKE, MINN. – Simone Senogles, an Anishinaabe woman whose legacy of feminism and environmentalism spanned decades in northern Minnesota, died Sept. 20 at her home in Bemidji. She was 54.
A wake that began Thursday evening for Senogles carried into a five-hour traditional Ojibwe service Friday filled with songs, drums, tobacco and prayers.
Senogles, described by loved ones as a gentle force and fierce advocate for her people and Mother Earth, was mourned by hundreds of relatives, friends, educators, local leaders, activists and artists — a cross section of Natives and non-Natives, elders and babies.
“Look around you,” said Naabek Liberty, an Ojibwe spiritual leader who led the service. “It’s amazing to see ... A beautiful group of people. We’re here to celebrate this stunningly beautiful person.”
Liberty told the standing room-only crowd that each of them carried a piece of Senogles with them, and that each made her who she was: a beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend.
Senogles worked 25 years for the Indigenous Environmental Network (IEN), a national nonprofit headquartered in Bemidji, and co-founded MMIW 218, a grassroots group in Bemidji focused on missing and murdered Indigenous women. MMIW 218 leaders and mothers who are still searching for their missing children, such as Teddi Wind and Theresa Jourdain, paid their respects Friday.
“She fought for our people, for our land, for justice, and for every relative who could no longer speak for themselves,” according to a tribute released by MMIW 218. “She was our anchor, our teacher, our protector and she believed in each of us.”
U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, in a tribute online, wrote that her heart went out to Senogles’ family and friends. She said Senogles “made Minnesota a safer and more just state thanks to her many years of leadership in addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women.”