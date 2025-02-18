‘It’s a historical day’: Leonard Peltier coming home Tuesday after nearly 50 years in prison

Sharp, a former Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a statement that “Unquestionably, the death of two FBI agents and a young Native American was a tragedy, only further compounded by the nearly 50 years of wrongful incarceration for Leonard Peltier. Misconduct by the government in the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Peltier has been a stain on our system of justice.”