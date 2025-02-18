A homecoming celebration nearly 50 years in the making will take place Tuesday when Leonard Peltier returns to the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in northwestern North Dakota, welcomed by hundreds of supporters and relatives.
‘It’s a historical day’: Leonard Peltier coming home Tuesday after nearly 50 years in prison
The 80-year-old was released from prison Tuesday morning and will reunite with family in North Dakota.
“February 18 is a historical day,” sister Sheila Peltier said. “That’s the day he walks out of that penitentiary. That’s very exciting for everybody, people all over the world. It’s a historical day now.”
Leonard Peltier’s 2,000-mile journey home to Belcourt, N.D. begins upon his release from the federal prison complex in Coleman, Fla., northwest of Orlando, Tuesday morning.
He’s expected to arrive in Belcourt in time for dinner with his family.
One of Peltier’s attorney, Kevin Sharp, said at 8:40am ET Tuesday, Peltier walked out of prison.
“Leonard’s step outside the prison walls today marks a step toward his long overdue freedom and a step toward reconciliation with Native Americans,” Sharp said.
A community celebration will take place Wednesday afternoon at the Sky Dancer Casino & Resort, which has no vacancies for the occasion.
Peltier’s life sentence was commuted by Joe Biden in one of his last official acts as president, allowing the American Indian Movement member to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement.
His conviction for aiding and abetting the murders of two FBI agents during a 1975 shootout on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota was questioned and called into doubt over the years.
Two Native Americans arrested for the murders were acquitted. Peltier argued the government lied and suppressed evidence during his 1977 federal trial in Fargo.
The AR-15 rifle recovered from a car carrying Peltier and several American Indian Movement members had a different firing pin than the rifle used to kill agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams. They were shot while driving separate vehicles pursuing a robbery suspect, then shot again at close range.
Pine Ridge at the time was a warzone with swarms of FBI agents being sent in as the American Indian Movement occupied Wounded Knee over Indigenous rights issues. Supporters believe Peltier is a political prisoner.
An all-white jury found Peltier guilty, and he was sentenced to two consecutive life terms.
Sharp, a former Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a statement that “Unquestionably, the death of two FBI agents and a young Native American was a tragedy, only further compounded by the nearly 50 years of wrongful incarceration for Leonard Peltier. Misconduct by the government in the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Peltier has been a stain on our system of justice.”
The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 1986 that evidence favorable to Peltier that was withheld by the prosecution likely wouldn’t have changed the verdict.
That same year, the Human Rights Commission of Spain awarded him the International Human Rights Prize “because he was defending the historical and cultural rights of his people against the genocide of his race.”
It was his first of many international honors, including seven Nobel Peace Prize nominations.
Peltier has maintained his innocence while in prison nearly 50 years, during which he was repeatedly denied parole up until last summer when his last request was also denied.
At one point, Peltier sought asylum in the Soviet Union.
“You’ve got to remember, over in Siberia a lot of the people are related to the Indian people over here. And the cold wouldn’t bother me; I’m from North Dakota,” Peltier told the Star Tribune in 1988. “I really don’t want to leave my country... I just don’t want to stay in prison.”
Peltier described the feeling of “false imprisonment” to that of being forced into a boarding school as a child.
“I have been a warrior since age nine,” he penned in 2018.
Peltier’s son Chauncey Peltier said he voted Donald Trump in 2016, and the family was hopeful that Trump in his first presidential term would grant clemency.
“I prayed every day that he’d get out,” Chauncey said. “I never thought Joe Biden would release him. Four presidents denied him.”
Biden signed the commutation in the last hours of his presidency despite vehement opposition from the FBI.
Chauncey Peltier was 10 years old when his dad was sent to prison. He’s now 59 and living in Oregon. After Belcourt quiets down from the historic homecoming, he said he plans to visit his father in mid-March.
“He hopes there’s thousands of people going into Belcourt when he goes there, welcoming him home,” Chauncey said.
This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com for updates.
‘It’s a historical day’: Leonard Peltier coming home Tuesday after nearly 50 years in prison
The 80-year-old was released from prison Tuesday morning and will reunite with family in North Dakota.