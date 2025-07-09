‘Just another native:’ Minneapolis Indigenous women demand emergency response to violence

“My biggest concern with this is the fact that my niece is gone. She was murdered, and our Minneapolis police chief went on TV and insinuated to the public that she did, in fact, die of an overdose, even though the medical examiner does state that she did not die of a drug overdose,” said Jana Williams, the aunt of Allison Lussier, who was found dead last year in her North Loop apartment. Her family maintains she died at the hands of an abusive boyfriend, evidenced by the head injury discovered by an autopsy. Police say the case remains unsolved because her manner of death could not be determined, and that evidence collected from the scene pointed to drug use rather than overt signs of violence.