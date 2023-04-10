Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

All the major analysts were in agreement. They predicted the Lynx, with the No. 2 pick in Monday's WNBA draft, would choose Maryland's Diamond Miller.

Cheryl Reeve did not let them down. As expected, the Lynx coach and president of basketball operations took the Terrapins guard, kicking off a night in which the team will select five players in the three-round draft. The Lynx also have the 12th, 16th, 24th and 28th overall picks.

Indiana also followed the predicted path, selecting South Carolina star Aliyah Boston with the top pick.

Miller, 22, played four seasons at Maryland, leading the Terrapins this season with 19.7 points per game. A 6-3 shooting guard, she combines size, quickness and versatility. Miller also is known for her defense, averaging 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks as a senior.

This season, Miller was named a second-team All-America and was a unanimous first team All-Big Ten pick. She also was a Top 10 finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women's basketball.