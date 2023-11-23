Wednesday night at Williams Arena, everything went pretty much as expected.

The Gophers women's basketball team was hosting overmatched Cal State Northridge. After a loss Sunday to then-eighth-ranked Connecticut, it was safe to assume the Gophers would come out strong.

Yup. The final: 84-31.

It was the third-biggest margin of victory in program history as well as the sixth-lowest score ever by a Gophers opponent.

Every Gophers starter had scored just minutes into the game. Amaya Battle and Mara Braun were in double figures midway through the second quarter, with the Gophers up 31 points. Ahead 17 points after a quarter, the Gophers then started the second quarter 14-0. Given the opportunity, Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit — who kept the bench short in Sunday's 62-44 loss to UConn — played 12 players, and 10 scored.

The competition was miles different than a few days before, but it seemed clear the Gophers relished the opportunity to get going on the offensive end again after finishing with 44 points Wednesday.

After struggling with her shot against UConn, Braun hit six of 10 shot attempts from the field overall and five of nine three-point tries. Battle added five assists. Both played less than 24 minutes.

Also in double figures for the Gophers (4-1): Sophie Hart (13 points), who shot 6-for-6 from the field, and Janay Sanders (10 points).

Braun hit three three-pointers during that 14-0 run to start the second quarter that pushed the Gophers lead to 39-8. And it got bigger. With all reserves on the floor down the stretch of the first half, Minnesota pushed its lead to 35 points.

The Gophers took control of the game in the opening minutes.

By the time the first quarter was half over, all five starters had scored and the Gophers were up 15-6. By the time the quarter ended, that lead was 25-8 and eight Minnesota players had scored. The Gophers were shooting 56.3%, had made two of five three-point tries, and turned seven Matadors turnovers into 11 points.

At the other end, Northridge (2-3) had made just four of 13 shots.

Things didn't get any better for the Matdors, who were down 35 at the half. It was the Gophers' biggest halftime lead since 2012.