EUGENE, ORE. — The Duck mascot rode a Harley into Autzen Stadium, revving up the raucous crowd of 58,830 and serving as a harbinger for the fast start that No. 8 Oregon used in racing past the Gophers 42-13 on Friday night.
Behind quarterback Dante Moore’s big game — 27-for-30 passing, 306 yards, two touchdowns — the Ducks showed what a well-funded, championship-contending team looks like.
Also on display Friday: the gulf between one of college football’s “Haves” and a “Have-not-nearly-as-much.”
“They’ve got every resource known to man, but they also coach really, really hard, and they’re really good coaches,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said of Oregon’s Dan Lanning and his staff. “And when you combine that really good athlete with really good coaching and that environment and that type of talent, that’s what you see.”
It’s a picture with which the Gophers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) are quite familiar this season.
They saw it Oct. 4 at Ohio State when the defending national champion Buckeyes scored at will in a 42-3 win over Minnesota. This time, it was the reigning Big Ten champion Ducks (9-1, 6-1) who did whatever they wanted for most of the game.
Oregon had four touchdown drives of 75 yards, one of 70 yards and one of 66 yards. The Ducks averaged 8.1 yards per offensive play, including 9.2 in the first half as they built a 28-6 lead.
When Moore was in the game, they did not punt the ball and were stopped only by a lost fumble on a trick play and by time expiring at the end of the second quarter. And all this happened with the Ducks missing their top receiver, Dakorien Moore, because of injury.