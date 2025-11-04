Sports

RandBall: Minnesota sports rise up when the Gophers are relevant in basketball

Niko Medved and Dawn Plitzuweit have their work cut out for them as Gophers basketball coaches, but the payoff is obvious.

Columnist Icon

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2025 at 5:35PM
Head coach Niko Medved keeps an eye on his team in his debut Monday. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I was in college at the University of Minnesota for the peak (and ultimately what proved to be the dramatic awful end) of the Clem Haskins era of Gophers men’s basketball.

It was a glorious time.

Williams Arena was rocking. The Gophers were often good and always relevant, no more so than in the 1996-97 season that culminated in a trip to the Final Four.

The Gophers women’s basketball team’s trip to the Final Four came in the 2003-04 season, part of a run that saw Minnesota make the NCAA tournament seven times in eight years.

Neither program has come anywhere near that level since then.

The most generous reading of the term “relevant” could be applied to the six Gophers men’s seasons under Tubby Smith, though it feels like “respectable” is a better term.

The Gophers women? Marlene Stollings presided over a similarly respectable era on the court in the mid-2010s.

But it has been a long time since a wide expanse of the Gophers fan base was given any sustained reason to be rabid about either team.

That, and this modern college sports era of big money and transfers, are the hills that Niko Medved and Dawn Plitzuweit are trying to climb.

Medved’s first game as Gophers coach was a rousing success Monday, as I talked about on the Daily Delivery podcast, but the crisp 87-60 win over Gardner-Webb carried with it an announced crowd of just 7,669.

There is room for almost twice as many spectators in the nearly century old Barn. Sure, a lot of them can say they are waiting for the brighter lights and more formidable foes of conference play before they check out what Medved, a former student manager under Haskins, has cooking.

It’s fair and wise to wait-and-see.

The problem is the Gophers’ play in recent years has often resulted in waiting but never seeing. That’s why Medved is here and Ben Johnson is gone.

Plitzuweit’s two seasons have been promising but not entirely fulfilling with the Gophers competing in non-NCAA tournament postseason play (including winning the WBIT a season ago) but finishing in the bottom half of the conference both years.

Season three begins Tuesday against North Dakota with considerable expectations but also questions of staying healthy and withstanding the surprising recent transfer portal loss of Mallory Heyer.

Both coaches are competing in an almost impossibly crowded sports landscape that includes almost every high level pro team imaginable in addition to relative Division I newbie St. Thomas.

Carving out a place of sustained relevance won’t be easy. But history says it is both doable and good for the overall health and morale of Minnesota sports.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • Tuesday’s podcast also went deep on the Vikings’ 27-24 win over the Lions by reviewing the film with the Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer. The Vikings flummoxed the Lions with blitzes all day.
    • The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon. Will the Vikings make a move? It seems less likely after Sunday’s win, but you never know.
      • ESPN’s Ben Solak went deep on the underwhelming Packers but also urged us to tap the brakes on J.J. McCarthy.
        • Is McCarthy a great quarterback? A good one? A mediocre one? We don’t know yet. But Jim Souhan wants us remember that fun is good and that McCarthy is undeniably fun.
          • The aforementioned Gophers basketball coaches have their work cut out for them. Derek Shelton, who is being introduced as the Twins’ new manager Tuesday, might have a bigger task in trying to get his team out of a looming tailspin.
            • The Wolves would like to play Brooklyn every night. They cruised past the Nets and now have two consecutive breezy wins without Anthony Edwards.
              • The loss dropped the Nets to 0-7. They’re one of two remaining winless teams in the NBA. The other? The 0-6 Pelicans, who you might remember traded away their unprotected first round pick next year to the Hawks to move up from No. 23 to 13 in the June draft. It seemed like an awful move at the time, and it is veering toward catastrophic already.
                • We’ll have a deciding Game 3 at Allianz Field on Saturday after the Loons fell 4-2 in Seattle in Game 2 of their MLS playoff series on Monday.
                  • There will be plenty of Gophers football talk on Wednesday’s podcast featuring the Star Tribune’s Randy Johnson. Minnesota is 6-3 and bowl eligible after escaping Saturday with a win over Michigan State.
                    Michael Rand

                    Columnist / Reporter

                    Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

