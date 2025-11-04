(NOTE: Would you like to be alerted when I post new content? Sign up here to get one — and only one, I promise — email delivered to your inbox.)
I was in college at the University of Minnesota for the peak (and ultimately what proved to be the dramatic awful end) of the Clem Haskins era of Gophers men’s basketball.
It was a glorious time.
Williams Arena was rocking. The Gophers were often good and always relevant, no more so than in the 1996-97 season that culminated in a trip to the Final Four.
The Gophers women’s basketball team’s trip to the Final Four came in the 2003-04 season, part of a run that saw Minnesota make the NCAA tournament seven times in eight years.
Neither program has come anywhere near that level since then.
The most generous reading of the term “relevant” could be applied to the six Gophers men’s seasons under Tubby Smith, though it feels like “respectable” is a better term.
The Gophers women? Marlene Stollings presided over a similarly respectable era on the court in the mid-2010s.