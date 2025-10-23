Gophers lose senior standout Mallory Heyer on eve of women’s college basketball season

Mallory Heyer, who started 102 consecutive games over the past three seasons for the Gophers women’s basketball team, announced on social media Wednesday that she has entered the transfer portal.
“Thank you Minnesota for the past three years,” Heyer wrote on X. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to represent my home state and wear Minnesota across my chest. Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way. For personal reasons, I will be closing this chapter of my career at Minnesota and entering the transfer portal to find a new home as a graduate transfer. God’s Plan!”
The 6-1 senior from Chaska made the announcement 13 days before the Gophers’ season opener against North Dakota on Nov. 4 at Williams Arena.
Last season, Heyer averaged 8.6 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds helping the Gophers overcome season-ending injuries to Mara Braun and Taylor Woodson to go 25-11 and win the championship of the WBIT post-season tournament.
For her Gophers career, she scored 940 points (9.2 points per game) and had 795 rebounds (7.8 per game).
At Chaska High School, Heyer helped Chaska win the Class 4A state championship in 2021 and was the Star Tribune’s Metro Player of the Year in 2022. She was a three-time All-State selection by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Heyer finished her prep career with 2,295 points and 1,182 rebounds as she led the Hawks in scoring and rebounding five consecutive seasons. She was a six-time letterwinner and three-time all-Metro player in volleyball.