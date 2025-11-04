Scoggins: Tougher tests to come, but Game 1 for Gophers under Niko Medved is a rousing success

Niko Medved took a few moments to reminisce as he made his way into Williams Arena on Monday. He thought about all those days as a child that he accompanied his dad to a Gophers basketball game, walking through the main doors, up the stairs, before getting a glimpse of the elevated court at the ol’ Barn.
He usually takes a quick second right before the national anthem to look around the arena and remember how blessed he is to do something he loves, coach basketball. Monday’s official homecoming brought extra sentiment as he spotted his family in the stands, providing a full-circle moment.
Once the ball tipped off, he lost himself in the action and pushed sentiment to the side.
“I’m just worried about getting back on defense,” he said with a smile.
Oh, his team had no real problems in that area, or anything else for that matter.
Medved’s debut as Gophers men’s basketball coach was a rousing success in both final score and optics. The unveiling of his motion offense produced a runaway start that fueled an 87-60 victory over Gardner-Webb.
“I don’t have a lot to complain about,” he said.
Coaches are rarely, if ever, satisfied, but Medved had reason to feel good about Step 1 with a new cast of players that joined him in launching a new era for the program.