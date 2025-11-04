Gophers

Scoggins: Tougher tests to come, but Game 1 for Gophers under Niko Medved is a rousing success

There was ball movement, crisp shooting and energy at Williams Arena. The only thing missing was a big crowd, but that’s what the new coach is aiming to change.

Columnist Icon

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2025 at 6:09AM
New Gophers men's basketball coach Niko Medved keeps a eye on his players during Monday's season-opening rout of Gardner-Webb at Williams Arena. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Niko Medved took a few moments to reminisce as he made his way into Williams Arena on Monday. He thought about all those days as a child that he accompanied his dad to a Gophers basketball game, walking through the main doors, up the stairs, before getting a glimpse of the elevated court at the ol’ Barn.

He usually takes a quick second right before the national anthem to look around the arena and remember how blessed he is to do something he loves, coach basketball. Monday’s official homecoming brought extra sentiment as he spotted his family in the stands, providing a full-circle moment.

Once the ball tipped off, he lost himself in the action and pushed sentiment to the side.

“I’m just worried about getting back on defense,” he said with a smile.

Oh, his team had no real problems in that area, or anything else for that matter.

Medved’s debut as Gophers men’s basketball coach was a rousing success in both final score and optics. The unveiling of his motion offense produced a runaway start that fueled an 87-60 victory over Gardner-Webb.

“I don’t have a lot to complain about,” he said.

Coaches are rarely, if ever, satisfied, but Medved had reason to feel good about Step 1 with a new cast of players that joined him in launching a new era for the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

An announced crowd of 7,669 saved the loudest ovation during pregame introductions for the coach who was raised in Roseville and worked as a student manager under Clem Haskins.

Athletic director Mark Coyle put Medved’s name atop his wish list when he decided to change coaches, knowing he needed a veteran coach with a proven track record to revive a program that has been largely dormant for multiple generations.

The Gophers have averaged less than 10,000 fans (tickets sold) per game for three consecutive seasons. That, as much as anything, is why Mark Coyle put his trust — and increased financial support — in Medved’s hands in the hope/belief that he can break a cycle of irrelevance.

Related Coverage

Winning creates a domino effect. Team wins, fans get excited, casual fans start paying attention, attendance increases, school generates more revenue. That’s their vision for Medved’s tenure.

He has won at different schools. The bedrock of that success is an offensive system that is effective and entertaining, and dependent on sharing the ball.

“That’s a Day 1 thing for us, the unselfishness,” he said.

It showed in Game 1. Players moved in constant motion, a stark contrast to previous editions of the Gophers. Nobody stands and watches in this offense. The system is predicated on movement, cutting, passing, unselfishness.

Four of the five starters Monday were new faces from the transfer portal, but they functioned as a cohesive unit tethered to a string. The team finished with 25 assists on 30 made baskets.

Players turned down shots in favor of making an extra pass, which led to better shots for teammates, often uncontested layups. More than half of their points (46) came in the paint.

“What’s so fun is when the ball has energy, your team has energy,” Medved said. “Guys know if I give it up, I’m going to get it back. Good shot for a great shot. If I cut hard to get my teammate open, it’s funny how the game rewards that kind of thing.”

North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson looked right at home in the system, scoring 17 of his game-high 30 points in the first half. His four three-pointers were a welcomed sign for a program that needs more reliable outside shooting.

“We really did believe he would be a great fit for us,” Medved said.

The first impression of others was encouraging too. Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson provided an element of toughness in finishing with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Point guard Chansey Willis Jr., a Western Michigan transfer, went scoreless but made the offense hum as an organizer and initiator.

Season openers can be clunky as players look to establish flow and chemistry, especially with rosters that undergo makeovers every offseason. Gardner-Webb was a severely overmatched opponent, but the Gophers’ sharp execution on offense was a continuation of what Medved has seen in preseason practices.

“You could feel the energy right out of the gates,” he said.

More difficult tests await, but the debut could not have unfolded much better for Medved. He is now 1-0 leading a program that he grew up cheering for as a fan.

“Probably when I get home and take a second it will sink in a little bit more,” he said. “But it feels pretty good. It’s been a long road and a really cool road. It’s real now. No turning back. Here we go.”

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Scoggins: Game 1 for Gophers under Medved a rousing success

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The only thing missing was a big crowd, but that’s what the new Gophers men's basketball coach is aiming to change.

Gophers

Gophers welcome in Niko Medved Era with blowout of Gardner-Webb

card image

Gophers

Big Ten power rankings: Pecking order remains uncertain after 'Big 3'

card image