Gophers welcome in Niko Medved Era with blowout of Gardner-Webb

Cade Tyson scored 30 points and the Gophers jumped out to a 20-1 lead and never looked back in their first game under their new coach.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2025 at 3:10AM
New Gophers players Robert Vaihola (22) and Cade Tyson (10) celebrate during the first half of Monday night's season-opening rout of Gardner-Webb at Williams Arena. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The official launch of the Niko Medved Era of Gophers men’s basketball was a resounding success Monday night. As first impressions go, the head coach’s Dinkytown debut set a positive tone for a program desperate for success.

The Gophers held a double-digit lead before the first media timeout and continued to pour it on against overmatched Gardner-Webb. A 33-point halftime lead turned into an 87-60 victory at Williams Arena that gave Medved his first victory in his new post.

Hired in March, the Roseville native and former Gophers student manager received the loudest ovation during pregame introductions. His team made sure his homecoming turned into a celebration.

North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson scored 17 of his game-high 30 points in the first half. He displayed his shooting touch with four three-pointers.

Grayson Grove’s dunk off a fast break gave the Gophers a 20-1 lead. Gardner-Webb didn’t make a field goal until the 11:17 mark in the first half. The game was comfortably in hand by that point.

Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson — the lone player on the roster who had previously played under Medved — posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Gophers showed the hallmarks of a well-coached team. They pushed the pace, shared the ball on offense, drew charges, dived for loose balls.

Medved’s half-court offense represents a stark departure from previous Gophers teams. The system is built on movement and cuts and making an extra pass to open teammates. No standing around and watching like spectators on the court.

The Gophers recorded 25 assists on 30 made baskets. They scored 46 points in the paint, many on open layups off cuts.

The level of competition will increase significantly once Big Ten play begins, but the movement on offense and unselfish passing are bedrock principles of Medved’s teams.

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

