Gophers welcome in Niko Medved Era with blowout of Gardner-Webb

The official launch of the Niko Medved Era of Gophers men’s basketball was a resounding success Monday night. As first impressions go, the head coach’s Dinkytown debut set a positive tone for a program desperate for success.
The Gophers held a double-digit lead before the first media timeout and continued to pour it on against overmatched Gardner-Webb. A 33-point halftime lead turned into an 87-60 victory at Williams Arena that gave Medved his first victory in his new post.
Hired in March, the Roseville native and former Gophers student manager received the loudest ovation during pregame introductions. His team made sure his homecoming turned into a celebration.
North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson scored 17 of his game-high 30 points in the first half. He displayed his shooting touch with four three-pointers.
Grayson Grove’s dunk off a fast break gave the Gophers a 20-1 lead. Gardner-Webb didn’t make a field goal until the 11:17 mark in the first half. The game was comfortably in hand by that point.
Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson — the lone player on the roster who had previously played under Medved — posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
The Gophers showed the hallmarks of a well-coached team. They pushed the pace, shared the ball on offense, drew charges, dived for loose balls.
Medved’s half-court offense represents a stark departure from previous Gophers teams. The system is built on movement and cuts and making an extra pass to open teammates. No standing around and watching like spectators on the court.