The finals of the state girls' hockey tournament, games that some people couldn't imagine being played a few months ago because of the pandemic, are set for 11 a.m. today at the Xcel Energy Center.

If you do not see a video player on your device, tap here.

Gentry Academy, a Vadnais Heights private school that also has a team playing for the 1A boys title, will play Proctor/Hermantown at 11 a.m.

Game preview from Heather Rule

In-game score updates and a game report soon after the game is completed can be seen here.

About a half-hour after that game is completed, defending champion Andover will play No. 1 seed Edina for the 2A championship.

Game preview from David La Vaque

In-game score updates and a game report soon after the game is completed can be seen here.

The boys' championship games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

More on the tournament:

Two-Man Advantage tournament blog

Community hockey alive and well in small-town Minnesota

Colorado transplants discover what makes Minnesota hockey a big deal

Hill-Murray and Wayzata: What happened on the day their match-up didn't happen?

Zam and Lamb: Game respects game

Fabulous 50 players to watch

State tournament brackets and section results

Maple Grove's Kyle Kukkonen is the Metro Player of the Year

Meet the All-Metro boys' hockey team

Preps Insider podcast: The scariest team to watch for at state

Final Top 10 rankings from Let's Play Hockey

Star Tribune Hockey Hubs: Boys | Girls

Star Tribune high school sports page