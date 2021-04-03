The finals of the state girls' hockey tournament, games that some people couldn't imagine being played a few months ago because of the pandemic, are set for 11 a.m. today at the Xcel Energy Center.
If you do not see a video player on your device, tap here.
Gentry Academy, a Vadnais Heights private school that also has a team playing for the 1A boys title, will play Proctor/Hermantown at 11 a.m.
Game preview from Heather Rule
In-game score updates and a game report soon after the game is completed can be seen here.
About a half-hour after that game is completed, defending champion Andover will play No. 1 seed Edina for the 2A championship.
Game preview from David La Vaque
In-game score updates and a game report soon after the game is completed can be seen here.
The boys' championship games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
More on the tournament:
Two-Man Advantage tournament blog
Community hockey alive and well in small-town Minnesota
Colorado transplants discover what makes Minnesota hockey a big deal
Hill-Murray and Wayzata: What happened on the day their match-up didn't happen?
Zam and Lamb: Game respects game
State tournament brackets and section results
Maple Grove's Kyle Kukkonen is the Metro Player of the Year
Meet the All-Metro boys' hockey team
Preps Insider podcast: The scariest team to watch for at state
Final Top 10 rankings from Let's Play Hockey
Star Tribune Hockey Hubs: Boys | Girls