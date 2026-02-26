Frost players who were part of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team returned to practice at Tria Rink on Wednesday, Feb. 25.
Their objective achieved, they were ready to resume their chase of a third consecutive PWHL title while hoping for a post-Olympic bump in attention.
“That was a great display of women’s hockey,” said Kelly Pannek, one of six Frost players on Team USA, along with Taylor Heise, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein, Britta Curl-Salemme and Grace Zumwinkle.
“It’s great that there’s 61 players that are coming back to play in the PWHL. And for the fans who were tuning in, they know where to watch their favorite player and grow the game.”
Frost players spoke about the bonding that took place during the Milan Cortina d’Ampezzo Games, meeting Snoop Dogg — he gave them roses for Valentine’s Day — and watching Coyne Schofield’s young son, Drew, become a TV star.
They also talked about spending time with the men’s team, running into them frequently in the Olympic Village and attending each other’s games. The bonding meant a lot to them.
That is what they will remember the most about their experience. We should remember the thrilling way in which the dramatic gold medal game threw this country into rapture.
We also can’t forget the insensitive statement and the disappointing response to that statement that has led to controversy.