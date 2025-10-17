Struck by an e-bike, she can no longer taste or smell. A new Hastings ordinance protects pedestrians like her.

The popularity of electric-powered bicycles has cities across the state grappling with how to protect pedestrians like Stotko and slow down the vehicles often seen zooming through parks and on trails. After hearing Stotko’s story, the Hastings City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in March that prohibited e-bike riding on sidewalks and stipulated every e-bike have a working headlight and taillight. The ordinance also lowered the speed limit for bikes on park and bike trails from 20 mph to 15 mph.