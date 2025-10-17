Struck by an e-bike, she can no longer taste or smell. A new Hastings ordinance protects pedestrians like her.

Janet Stotko loved baking buttery kolach breads and sweet carrot cake for her friends and family.
But since she was struck from behind by an electric bicycle, or e-bike, while walking on a sidewalk in her Hastings neighborhood over a year ago, she can no longer taste the flaky crunchy crusts of her pastries or swaths of sweet frosting spread on top. As she cooks, Stotko needs another person to taste the recipe.
“A traumatic brain injury is an invisible injury that requires a lifelong medical journey that requires ongoing care,” Stotko, 60, said. “My nerves were severed so I will never smell or taste again, ever. It’s hard to wrap your head around.”
The popularity of electric-powered bicycles has cities across the state grappling with how to protect pedestrians like Stotko and slow down the vehicles often seen zooming through parks and on trails. After hearing Stotko’s story, the Hastings City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in March that prohibited e-bike riding on sidewalks and stipulated every e-bike have a working headlight and taillight. The ordinance also lowered the speed limit for bikes on park and bike trails from 20 mph to 15 mph.
Since the ordinance went into effect, officers issue warnings to e-bikers who violate the rules, like riding on sidewalks, said Police Chief David Wilske. The department is also working with the school district to teach students the e-bike rules and also that state law prohibits those under 15 years old from riding.
“It was a horrific accident,” Wilske said. “It’s something that didn’t have to happen. I don’t think people realize these are pretty heavy bikes and they can go up to 30 mph so it really impacts people if there’s a collision.”
‘I think I killed her’
Due to the traumatic brain injury she sustained, Stotko cannot remember the collision.
Witnesses and first responders told her she was hit by a 14-year-old boy on an e-bike going about 25 mph. Following the crash at West 15th Street and Pleasant Drive, a neighbor provided aid before an ambulance arrived and took her to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.