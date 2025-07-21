Outdoors

How to sign up for Minnesota’s 2025 e-bike rebate

The program is back with tighter income limits and a lottery

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 3:01PM
Luke Breen, owner of Perennial Cycle, puts together a Tern GSD family cargo e-bike at his store in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Plagued by glitches last year, the state of Minnesota’s e-bike rebate program is back for its final year with a random lottery and parameters to award more people with less income.

Here are the program’s basics:

What has changed from year one?

Legislators altered the two-year rebate program in three significant ways last session.

  • Regarding income, qualified applicants now must have adjusted gross incomes less than $78,000 (married filers); $62,000 (head of household); or $41,000 (single). Some people with disabilities also qualify to sign up. They’ll have to provide information about their disability status.
    • The rebate will cover 75 percent, or up to $750, of the cost of a new e-bike or qualifying expenses.
      • A random lottery process will determine who wins rebate certificates to use at state-approved bike sellers.

        How do people sign up?

        The public can register online, starting at 11 a.m. July 30 through 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The Department of Revenue, which manages the program, will post a link on its e-bike rebate webpage when registration opens. People can enroll on the rebate page for emailed updates.

        Notified about rebates

        Applicants will learn their status within two weeks after the end of registration. People will be selected, denied, or placed on a waitlist for possible rebate certificates. Certificate-winners have two months to use their rebates.

        Only legal bikes allowed

        The rebate certificates only can go toward e-bikes that are considered legal in Minnesota. Statutes say the bike cannot have an electric motor that produces more than 750 watts of power. Like in other states where e-bike use is increasing, some Minnesotans are buying e-bikes that are technically illegal. Some trail managers have prohibited throttled bikes from their trail networks.

        Changes after last year’s problems

        Last year’s program was first-come, first-served. The flood of interest contributed to crashing the revenue department’s platform within minutes of it going live last June. The system didn’t reopen until early July. When it did, the program hit its 10,000-applicant cap within 20 minutes.

        The state awarded 1,519 rebate vouchers, including a second round in the fall; 1,335 were redeemed with an average value just less than $1,339, according to the revenue department.

        The state said it expects to deliver about 2,800 certificates this year because of the smaller rebates. Last year, the maximum rebate was 50% to 75% of the cost of a new e-bike, up to $1,500.

         

        about the writer

        about the writer

        Bob Timmons

        Outdoors reporter

        Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

        See Moreicon

        More from Outdoors

        See More

        Outdoors

        Sign-up for second year of e-bike rebates announced

        card image

        This year's eligible applicants are under tighter income limits and will be picked through a random lottery system.

        Outdoors

        These four Minnesotans will outfish you almost any day

        card image

        This Week In Nature

        Minnesota’s wild blueberries are ripe for the picking. Here’s where to find them.

        card image