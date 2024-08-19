CHICAGO – Minnesota political pride and perhaps momentum were served up with egg and sausage burritos and yogurt parfaits on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, where state delegates find themselves in the center of the swirl of excitement around Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
Minnesota DNC delegates in the center of excitement over Walz and Flanagan
With Minnesota’s governor on the national ticket and the lieutenant governor gaveling in the national convention each night, the state’s delegates are feeling political pride.
“This is a moment when we can expect a real sea change in the trajectory of our entire country, because we are going to get to share what we do and why we have the highest voter turnout in the country year after year after year,” Attorney General Keith Ellison told more than 200 Democrats and activists over breakfast.
It’s been just two weeks since Walz joined Vice President Kamala Harris on the national ticket after President Joe BIden stepped down, and the smiling faces at the Minnesota breakfast told the tale of how the campaign duties for delegates have shifted from dutiful support for Biden to energetic enthusiasm about a historic election in which a Minnesotan could be second-in-command to the first woman president.
Latonya Reeves, a delegate from Minneapolis, said she initially grieved Biden’s departure, but she’s bouncing with enthusiasm now about how Harris has seized the moment. “She kicked the door down and went right through it,” said Reeves.
“We’re amped up,” Reeves said. “We really are going to do it. This is history.”
Flanagan is one of four DNC co-chairs, and will gavel the event open and closed every evening.
Isaac Winkler, Minnesota’s youngest delegate who turns 18 in November just days before the election, was similarly enthused about Harris and Walz representing the next generation of voters. He wasn’t able to vote in the primary, but is preparing for a future of political action.
“Politics is the right way to make a difference,” he said.
Larry Redmond, a lobbyist and activist, has been around longer than Winkler; he worked for the late Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and has seen Minnesota in the spotlight before.
“It makes people proud,” Redmond said. “Even if you’re not voting for him, you’re still proud that Minnesota produces national leaders.”
Among those leaders is Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ran for president herself four years ago against Harris. She has since become friends with Harris and she’s a longtime fan of Walz. She came to the Minnesota breakfast after speaking to both the New York and Ohio delegations.
“I brought them greetings from our state,” she said, adding that she also told them, “We’re a state where the women are strong, where the men are good-looking and where all the vice presidents are above average, being the state of Humphrey, [former Vice President Walter] Mondale and now Walz.”
She alluded to the speed at which the campaign has turned from Biden to Harris and Walz — 28 days — and contrary to doomsday predictions, the turnaround was swift. “Kamala Harris unites our party in literally two days,” Klobuchar said.
She said now Harris and the country are getting a good look at Walz. “She must have seen this in him when she was interviewing these outstanding candidates that he is really good at working with strong women,” she said citing First Lady Gwen Walz, Flanagan, Klobuchar herself and fellow U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.
“I am incredibly excited for what we’re going to see this week,” Klobuchar said. “We’re going to see a lot of Minnesotans on that stage.”
She said the party has “found that light in the never-ending shade. So let’s take it through this week.”
Ellison also told personal stories about Walz and Harris. The governor called him the morning after George Floyd was murdered in the custody of Minneapolis police.
“He was as shocked, as touched and needing to do something just and fair and right as I was,” Ellison said. A few days later, Walz asked Ellison to prosecute the case against Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. A year later when a Hennepin County District Court jury convicted the former officer of murder, Harris called Ellison to thank him and his team.
“So in my mind and in my heart, we got two people on the top of the ticket who care about the rule of law, care about justice,” he said. “It was just one phone call, one person to another and they were earnestly concerned about the Floyd family and everybody in our community.”
Ellison said many people are asking him lately who Walz is. “You can throw whatever label you want, but I’m telling you, this man believes in helping people make their lives better,” Ellison said.
The attorney general urged activists to campaign Minnesota-style, which is to not just win the election, but connect with neighbors. “So you will see us going everywhere,” he said.
“We don’t just go talk to the regular voters we’re expected to,” Ellison said. “We talk to occasional voters because they’re our neighbors too.”
