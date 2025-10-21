News & Politics

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison launches campaign for third term

Republicans are expected to target the race again after Ellison narrowly won re-election in 2022.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2025 at 11:00AM
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks during a press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on March 4. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Keith Ellison will seek a third term as Minnesota attorney general, pledging to address inequalities and continue combatting the Trump administration in court.

Ellison said he feels there’s a “powerful urgency to this moment” in politics, citing the excitement he has seen at public engagements, including nationwide “No Kings” rallies this weekend.

“This inequality is staggering in proportions and is tearing the fabric of the country apart,” Ellison said in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune about his re-election campaign. “It has cultural, social, political implications.”

Ellison, a Democrat, was first elected attorney general in 2018 after six terms in Congress and three in the state House. His entry gives shape to the race for attorney general and all but guarantees a clear field in the Democratic primary.

Ellison narrowly won re-election in 2022 against GOP challenger Jim Schultz. While Gov. Tim Walz won with 52.3%, Ellison received 50.4%. Republicans are gearing up to target the race again, hammering Ellison on fraud in state government programs and crime.

Minnesota candidates for attorney general, DFL incumbent Keith Ellison, left, and Republican challenger Jim Schultz debated each other at St. Paul College on Oct. 23, 2022 in St. Paul. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“Under Keith Ellison’s watch, violent crime has surged, billions in taxpayer money have been lost and once-vibrant cities are becoming ghost towns,” said Ron Schutz, a Republican attorney who has announced he’s running for attorney general next fall.

So far, Schutz, a partner at Robins Kaplan LLP, is only Republican in the race, but others will likely jump in now that Ellison is running for a third term.

Ellison said he always puts 100% of his energy into his races. Even while representing a reliably blue Minneapolis district in Congress, he said he worked to improve turnout among Democratic voters.

“We’ve never been like, ‘We’ve got an easy race, so we’re going to chill,’ or, ‘We’ve got a hard race, so we’re going to work,’” Ellison said. “We just work no matter what.”

As attorney general, Ellison said, he sees the role of the office to “rebalance the scales.” In his time in the office, the state has sued negligent landlords, egg producers accused of price gouging and employers engaging in wage theft.

Ellison also cited a lawsuit from his office against Juul for marketing vapes to children, as well as settlements with pharmaceutical companies that require them to sell insulin to Minnesotans for no more than $35 per month for several years.

Related Coverage

“From day one, I’ve been telling all of my staff that we’re here to help people afford their lives and live with dignity, safety and respect,” Ellison said.

Schutz and fellow Republicans in Minnesota are already centering fraud in state programs as they begin their 2026 campaigns, blaming Democrats for the theft of taxpayer funds. The state is grappling with overwhelming Medicaid fraud and has shut off payments to providers in several services meant to help those with disabilities.

So far, eight people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding a program meant to help vulnerable people find stable housing. One has been indicted for fraud in another program that provides services to those under 21 with autism spectrum disorder.

Ellison pushed back Schutz’s characterization on fraud, saying his office has prosecuted hundreds of Medicaid fraudsters and recovered millions in stolen funds. Staffers in Ellison’s office worked with federal authorities to investigate several providers who have since been indicted on fraud charges.

He also asked lawmakers for more money to fund a Medicaid fraud control unit, which didn’t pass through the divided Legislature.

“They want an issue to run on,” Ellison said, “and we’re trying to resolve the issue, which is why we advanced bills to actually give us more tools to prosecute Medicaid fraud.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sifts through the piles of executive orders and directives by the Trump administration while in his office at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul on April 9. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

This year, Ellison has focused significant efforts to combat the Trump Administration in court. He has joined with other Democratic attorneys general on dozens of cases challenging Trump’s efforts to halt federal funds, impose tariffs, revoke birthright citizenship and impose additional requirements for Americans to vote.

“We’re in court fighting that, but somebody else might do the opposite,” Ellison said.

The Democrat said he’s prepared to go to court against the Trump administration if the president attempts to deploy the National Guard to the Twin Cities the way it has in Chicago and Portland.

Ellison said Schutz and any other Republican who enters the race for attorney general are “cookie cut-outs” who are going to “carry the Trump agenda.”

Ellison said his message to the voters is that “the people’s lawyer is going to be fighting for you, the people.”

“People should have an attorney general who’s going to fight for you in this economy, for your safety,“ Ellison said, ”and, sometimes, against the federal government.”

about the writer

about the writer

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison launches campaign for third term

card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Republicans are expected to target the race again after Ellison narrowly won re-election in 2022.

News & Politics

Enrollment rises this year at University of Minnesota and Minnesota State

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Minnesota schools reporting sharp increase in number of guns confiscated from students

card image