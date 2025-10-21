Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison launches campaign for third term

Keith Ellison will seek a third term as Minnesota attorney general, pledging to address inequalities and continue combatting the Trump administration in court.
Ellison said he feels there’s a “powerful urgency to this moment” in politics, citing the excitement he has seen at public engagements, including nationwide “No Kings” rallies this weekend.
“This inequality is staggering in proportions and is tearing the fabric of the country apart,” Ellison said in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune about his re-election campaign. “It has cultural, social, political implications.”
Ellison, a Democrat, was first elected attorney general in 2018 after six terms in Congress and three in the state House. His entry gives shape to the race for attorney general and all but guarantees a clear field in the Democratic primary.
Ellison narrowly won re-election in 2022 against GOP challenger Jim Schultz. While Gov. Tim Walz won with 52.3%, Ellison received 50.4%. Republicans are gearing up to target the race again, hammering Ellison on fraud in state government programs and crime.
“Under Keith Ellison’s watch, violent crime has surged, billions in taxpayer money have been lost and once-vibrant cities are becoming ghost towns,” said Ron Schutz, a Republican attorney who has announced he’s running for attorney general next fall.
So far, Schutz, a partner at Robins Kaplan LLP, is only Republican in the race, but others will likely jump in now that Ellison is running for a third term.
Ellison said he always puts 100% of his energy into his races. Even while representing a reliably blue Minneapolis district in Congress, he said he worked to improve turnout among Democratic voters.