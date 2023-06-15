Despite headline-grabbing layoff announcements, the job market in Minnesota continues to defy signs of a slowing economy as employers in the state added 7,700 jobs last month.

That is an acceleration from April when the state logged 4,300 more jobs, a number revised down slightly by 200 jobs.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released the monthly job figures Thursday morning.

The latest data also showed the state unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month but still remains low at 2.9%. It's nearly a percentage point lower than the U.S. jobless rate of 3.7%.

And the one-tenth of a percent increase in Minnesota's jobless rate was actually a reflection of a positive trend for the state struggling with a labor shortage: More Minnesotans are getting back into the workforce.

"The good news is that Minnesota's labor force grew a lot last month," said interim DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon. "In the last two months, we've added over 12,000 workers to the labor market."

About 8,700 Minnesotans entered the labor force in May, some of whom found jobs right away and others who were still looking. That is the largest monthly gain since June 2020 and the third-consecutive month of such an increase.

With that infusion of workers, the state now has about 32,200 fewer workers in its labor force compared to before the pandemic, a gap that while still sizable, has been shrinking.

"If this growth that we've seen continues, then we should eventually get back to how it was pre-pandemic," said Angelina Nguyen, DEED's labor market information director. "But it's really hard to say when that would happen."

With an aging workforce, Minnesota saw a surge of retirements during the pandemic.

Nguyen pointed to some clues as to who might be fueling the recent labor force increase. She nodded to higher participation rates among Black, Latino and female workers as well as teens, the latter of which tend to pick up more jobs at this time of year.

Wage growth slowed in May with average hourly earnings in Minnesota increasing just 2% compared to a year ago. But with inflation cooling off, that still surpasses the 1.8% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index last month for the Twin Cities region.

"Inflation rates are slowing down with each month, and so is wage growth in most sectors," Nguyen said.

Still, some sectors such as manufacturing, finance, nursing and residential care have maintained strong wage growth while others such as retail, transportation and warehousing saw small declines, she said.

"It makes sense from an economic perspective and that employers cannot keep up with high wage growth that we've seen in the last year and earlier this year," she said. "And for the sectors that have been able to gain people back ... they no longer need to raise wages to attract workers."

Several categories led job gains last month: business and professional services with 2,900 jobs, leisure and hospitality with 2,300 jobs, educational and health services with 1,900 jobs, government with 1,400 jobs and construction with 1,000 jobs.