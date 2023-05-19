After a brief slowdown in March, employers in Minnesota ramped back up in April and added 4,500 jobs.

Meanwhile, the state's unemployment rate held steady at 2.8%. That compares to 3.4% jobless rate for the U.S.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released the latest jobs numbers Friday morning, providing a snapshot of a still-strong labor market chugging along despite the headwind of higher interest rates.

With Minnesota still struggling with about 41,000 fewer people in its labor force compared to before the pandemic, state officials heralded the fact that 3,600 people entered the labor force last month. That led to a small uptick in the state's labor force participation rate to 68.1%.

"Labor force growth is great news during Minnesota's ongoing tight labor market," interim DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said in a statement.

Trade, transportation and utilities led the way in job gains last month with the addition of 2,800 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality followed that with 1,900 jobs, then education and health services with 1,300 jobs, construction with 700 jobs, information with 200 jobs and government with 100 jobs.

Meanwhile, a handful of sectors saw job losses, including professional and business services with 1,100 jobs, as well as manufacturing and financial activities, which each lost 700 jobs.