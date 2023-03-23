Minnesota continues to start off 2023 with a robust pace of job growth, adding 10,100 jobs last month.

That comes on top of 14,200 more jobs in January, a number revised slightly upward and that is still the most gained in a year.

As a result, Minnesota has finally reached the milestone of having fully recovered all private sector jobs lost in the pandemic. But when government jobs are also included, it still has a little ways to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels, having regained about 98% of all jobs.

With a tighter labor market, the state has seen a slower recovery than the U.S., which surpassed pre-pandemic employment numbers last summer.

"Minnesota's continued job growth is great news. It's a sign of the ongoing strength of Minnesota companies and employers," Kevin McKinnon, interim commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), said in a statement.

Construction led the way in February with the addition of 2,200 jobs. Other services followed with 1,800 jobs, as did manufacturing with 1,500 jobs; professional and business services with 1,300 jobs; and education and health services with 1,000 jobs.

Meanwhile the state's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a percent to 3%, according to data released this morning by DEED.

By comparison, the U.S. jobless rate is 3.6%.

It was a mixed month for progress on the state's racial disparities.

The Black unemployment rate in Minnesota continued to show improvement, declining by two-tenths of a percent to 3.4% while the white unemployment rate ticked up to 2.4%.

But the Latino jobless rate jumped up to 4.8%, from 3.3% in January. The unemployment rates for racial groups are based on 12-month moving averages because of the smaller sample sizes.