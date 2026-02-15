Filings recount ‘out of control’ ICE agents at height of surge

A carload of federal agents lingering outside an observer’s house in an attempt to “intimidate.” An immigration officer threatening to shock a man with a Taser as he filmed a detainment. A crush of federal agents lobbing munitions at peaceful protesters, leaving a 70-year-old man severely bruised.
A trove of statements filed in court Feb. 13 offers fresh insights into the tactics federal agents used against Twin Cities residents at the height of Operation Metro Surge.
The more than 80 declarations, which the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota included in an ongoing class-action lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, offer the clearest account yet of observers’ treatment at the hands of the thousands of federal agents who flooded the state.
Scores of statements from diverse residents — young and old, suburban and urban — suggest the Trump administration’s immigration surge in Minnesota will have long-lasting effects, with people accusing masked agents of inflicting serious injuries and refusing to heed requests for lawyers.
“I am angry about what happened,” one man wrote after federal agents detained him after he trailed them in his car. “I am also worried for my safety now that the government knows who I am and where I live. I have not stayed at my apartment since I was detained because I am afraid.”
Spotlight on Whipple
Most of the accounts describe incidents in January, when resistance to Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity climaxed after federal agents killed poet Renee Good and intensive care nurse Alex Pretti.
The Whipple Federal Building, which houses a detention center and an immigration court, quickly became a locus of tension. Protesters gathered daily to oppose the immigration operation. The sworn statements indicate federal agents who stood guard outside the building frequently retaliated against residents, often without provocation.
A 70-year-old retiree recalled joining a peaceful crowd chanting and holding signs outside Whipple one January day. Agents twice “rushed” the protesters — stopping right in front of them, then retreating — before setting off a gas canister for no apparent reason, he said.