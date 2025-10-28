Mayoral candidates keep the gloves on during second-to-last debate

The four leading candidates for Minneapolis mayor grappled with solutions to open-air drug use, whether the city should increase the minimum wage to $20, and whether buses should be moved off Nicollet Mall during a debate on Monday.
In a campaign with increasingly hostile attacks, the debate, sponsored by the Minnesota Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio, was mostly cordial, with state Sen. Omar Fateh taking a less confrontational approach to Mayor Jacob Frey than during some recent events, including a September forum sponsored by the Citizens League.
The mayor and all 13 City Council seats are on the ballot Nov. 4, in a vote widely seen as a stand-in for a larger fight among progressives and more moderate Democrats over the future of the party. Frey is the most moderate of the top four candidates, while his leading challenger, Fateh, is a democratic socialist.
Here are five takeaways from the debate:
No clear answers to open-air drug markets
The candidates didn’t have clear solutions for how they’d deal with open-air drug dealing in the city, including a hot spot off the Midtown Greenway, where a mass shooting injured five people.
After the shootings, Frey ordered the city to fence off the area.
Frey acknowledged it was a drug market, but said the city was taking a “multi-jurisdictional approach” to a fentanyl-fueled problem with compassion by not criminalizing addiction, instead targeting those who prey on vulnerable addicts.
Fateh called that a “strategic failure,” saying more police calls should be diverted to alternative responders, like the city’s behavioral crisis response team.