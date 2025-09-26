Mass shooting at encampment involved Illinois drug dealers and fight over territory, new charges say

After initially denying any involvement, he told police he was with a group of five men who had come to Minneapolis recently from Illinois to sell drugs. Leonard told investigators that his drug crew had been selling near the Midtown Greenway, but that Minneapolis had recently closed that area, so they looked for somewhere to move their operation. The first mass shooting that day took place near the Midtown Greenway and injured five people. Mayor Jacob Frey ordered the city to quickly fence off the area, which had been serving as an open air drug market for some time.