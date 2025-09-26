Mass shooting at encampment involved Illinois drug dealers and fight over territory, new charges say

Investigators in Hennepin County allege that a shootout at a Minneapolis homeless encampment earlier this month stemmed from a dispute over who got to sell drugs inside the “makeshift urban campsite,” hours after another mass shooting hindered efforts to deal in another spot.
Trivon Leonard Jr., of Richton Park, Ill., is charged with first-degree riot and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting near Lake Street and 28th Avenue N. that killed 30-year-old Jacinda Oakgrove and injured six more.
Leonard, who has multiple felony convictions in Illinois where he is currently on parole, had been released from Hennepin County jail about four hours before the shooting. Two days prior, he was arrested for driving drunk at 92 mph through Minneapolis.
It was the second mass shooting within 12 hours that day in Minneapolis.
The burst of violence led the city to close the encampment, which had been housed on the private parking lot of ubiquitous Minneapolis property owner Hamoudi Sabri.
One of the victims told investigators he had gone to the encampment to buy drugs and was going from tent to tent looking for a dealer.
When he arrived he heard a man and a woman arguing over who was allowed to sell drugs in the area. A new group of drug dealers had arrived in the area shortly before and had allegedly pulled out weapons as the argument escalated underneath a canopy structure in the encampment. Gunfire erupted shortly after.
Witnesses said the men had arrived in a white SUV and police canvassed the area and found surveillance footage that captured the entire scene. People with both drug crews were shot in the melee, as were innocent bystanders.