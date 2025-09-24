Minneapolis

Judge temporarily blocks Minneapolis property owner from establishing private encampments

The order comes a week after a mass shooting at a homeless encampment at Hamoudi Sabri’s south Minneapolis property.

By Nicole Norfleet and

Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2025 at 12:42PM
The city of Minneapolis cleared a homeless encampment near E. Lake Street and S. 28th Avenue last week. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Minneapolis landlord Hamoudi Sabri, blocking him from setting up homeless encampments on his properties.

A large encampment Sabri established on a parking lot he owns on E. Lake Street was the site of a mass shooting last week that left one woman dead and six others injured.

The city, which has already demolished and cleared the encampment, has sued Sabri, saying the site was “a public health nuisance” and violated city and state ordinances. Among the issues with the encampment were rotting garbage, lack of water and sewage disposal, and hazardous drug paraphernalia, such as discarded needles, city attorneys said.

Hennepin County Judge Thomas Conley had granted an interim order last week and told the city and Sabri to meet Monday to discuss a possible resolution. However, they weren’t able to agree on the amount of time to extend discussions, with Sabri arguing for a 30-day extension and the city pushing for a 90-day extension.

On Tuesday, Conley issued a temporary restraining order saying Sabri could not have a homeless encampment on any property he owns in Minneapolis “until further order of the court.”

“The judge’s decision to grant a TRO is the right call. Encampments are not safe — not for residents, neighbors, or surrounding businesses. Once services and shelter are offered, encampments must be closed,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “This ruling allows us to do exactly that and move people toward safer, more stable housing.”

According to the lawsuit, the city of Minneapolis requested Sabri be barred permanently from making an encampment on his Lake Street property and have to pay the city for costs it has incurred.

Sabri has denounced the city’s efforts to shut down the encampment for months and ignored $15,000 in citations. In an earlier statement, Sabri said his encampment was a response to city disinvestment in the area.

“Instead of emergency response, the pattern has been abandonment — and repeated displacement that leaves people more vulnerable to violence," he said.

A scheduling conference is planned for later.

Jacinda Oakgrove, 30, died Sept. 18, three days after she was shot in the head while staying in the encampment near 28th Avenue S. and E. Lake Street.

Liz Sawyer of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

