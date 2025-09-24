Judge temporarily blocks Minneapolis property owner from establishing private encampments

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Minneapolis landlord Hamoudi Sabri, blocking him from setting up homeless encampments on his properties.
A large encampment Sabri established on a parking lot he owns on E. Lake Street was the site of a mass shooting last week that left one woman dead and six others injured.
The city, which has already demolished and cleared the encampment, has sued Sabri, saying the site was “a public health nuisance” and violated city and state ordinances. Among the issues with the encampment were rotting garbage, lack of water and sewage disposal, and hazardous drug paraphernalia, such as discarded needles, city attorneys said.
Hennepin County Judge Thomas Conley had granted an interim order last week and told the city and Sabri to meet Monday to discuss a possible resolution. However, they weren’t able to agree on the amount of time to extend discussions, with Sabri arguing for a 30-day extension and the city pushing for a 90-day extension.
On Tuesday, Conley issued a temporary restraining order saying Sabri could not have a homeless encampment on any property he owns in Minneapolis “until further order of the court.”
“The judge’s decision to grant a TRO is the right call. Encampments are not safe — not for residents, neighbors, or surrounding businesses. Once services and shelter are offered, encampments must be closed,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “This ruling allows us to do exactly that and move people toward safer, more stable housing.”
According to the lawsuit, the city of Minneapolis requested Sabri be barred permanently from making an encampment on his Lake Street property and have to pay the city for costs it has incurred.
Sabri has denounced the city’s efforts to shut down the encampment for months and ignored $15,000 in citations. In an earlier statement, Sabri said his encampment was a response to city disinvestment in the area.