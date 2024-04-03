The 99th minute proved to be the great one for the Michigan Stars and central defender Sacko Konate in a 2-0 extra-time victory over MNUFC2 in a U.S. Open Cup second-round game Tuesday night at Allianz Field.

Konate's header goal off a corner kick advanced the visitors to the Open Cup's third round in two weeks. Stars midfielder Hunter Olson scored an insurance goal, bending a shot past veteran Minnesota United goalkeeper Clint Irwin in the 106th minute.

Michigan sent the Loons' second team home from the 109-year-old, all-comers tournament. MNUFC2 defeated Chicago House AC 3-0 in its first-round opener March 20 at Chicago. Jordan Adebayo-Smith, who sometimes plays for the Loons' first team, scored all three of MNUFC2′s goals in that victory.

Outplayed much of Tuesday night, the Stars from the National Independent Soccer Association turned one of their few true chances into the only goal they would need when Konate scored.